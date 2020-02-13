Radio 210 returns to the airwaves at 6am on Valentine's Day – bosses think you'll love it

BOSSES behind a new radio station are hoping you’ll fall in love with it when it takes to the airwaves from 6am on Valentine’s Day.

Radio 210 will be available on digital radio and online – it can even be conjured up by talking to Alexa devices. There is also a mobile app.

The local station will cover Berkshire and Hampshire, including Wokingham, and is being launched by some familiar names from the radio business.

Legendary Late Night Love star Graham Torrington is returning to the airwaves, and the new breakfast show will be hosted by local radio aficionados Matt and Perri who have previously appeared on ITV primetime together.

The new station will also host a unique show dedicated to local charities, to help them tell their own stories and raise awareness.

And music fans will be well served, as it will play songs from the 1980s and 90s. Station bosses say that the local-based commercial radio station will boast a larger-than-average playlist – meaning fewer repeated songs – and shorter ad breaks.

Radio 210 is the idea of previous BBC and ITV presenter and broadcaster, Matt Vaughan.

He said: “Sometimes you have to take a leap of faith and do something you totally believe in.

“I’m biased, but I truly believe that Radio 210 has found something special. We care about Berkshire and Hampshire because we live here too.

“It’s US that people will choose for local news, weather, events, travel and personalities.”

He continued: “We’re celebrating the school days of a 35- to 60-year-old by having a big playlist with low repetition.

“Rado 210 will play 80s Pop, 90s Pop, 80s Dance, 90s Dance, 80s Urban, 90s Urban, 80s Rock and 90s rock.

“It’s great to have household names joining the team, too. Radio 210 will feature all sorts of dedicated local news, events and chat.

“If you love local, tune into Radio 210.”

And the inspiration for the station came out of a shake-up to local radio last year.

Matt said: “I think our wonderful local area deserves a dedicated local radio station which actually broadcasts from local premises. The idea for the new station came after Heart took away their regional breakfast show, to replace with a national show, which received a public outcry.

“The idea for starting a brand new station was also mentioned to me during a tarot card reading in Yateley. Let’s hope she turned over the right card.”

How to listen to Radio 210