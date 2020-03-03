Rail strikes called off to allow for new talks

RMT had called for stoppages next week

PLANS strikes on South Western Railway services have been called off.

Members of the rail union RMT announced a suspension of the two 24-hour strikes – from 10am on Monday, March 9 until 10am on Tuesday, March 10, and 10am on Thursday, March 12 through to 10am on Friday, March 13 – would no longer take place, so that further talks could be held.

A spokesperson for South Western Railway said in a statement: “We are pleased for our customers and colleagues that next week’s strikes have been suspended, we hope that we can now find a solution to bring a permanent end to this dispute for everyone’s sake.

“We are now working hard to reinstate the full timetable for next week.”

South Western Railway trains run through Wokingham borough stations, including Earley, Winnersh Triangle and Wokingham, en route to Waterloo.