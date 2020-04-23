Railway firm passes on PPE to help frontline emergency services tackle Covid-19 cases

SPARE items of PPE has been donated to careworkers, thanks to South Western Railway.

The kit comes from South Western Railway, following a request by the local resilience forum, which represents the emergency services and NHS in Hampshire.

The railway company, which serves Wokingham borough stations, said that it had enough PPE for the maintenance teams for work to continue, the SWR engineering team were more than happy to donate this spare PPE to key workers working to keep everyone safe during this difficult time.

Neil Drury, Engineering Director for South Western Railway, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this spare PPE and support our local emergency services in the fight against Coronavirus.”

The kit will go to the emergency services, NHS and care providers on the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.

PC Gary Jones from the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire Constabulary, said: “We’d like to thank South Western Railway for this PPE, which will be supporting blue light services, the NHS and care providers on the front line against Covid-19.”

