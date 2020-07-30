The Wokingham Paper

Rain stops play as Wokingham 2s host Hurst

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Hurst Hurst appeal (turned down), Joe Drabble batting

The rain played havoc with this weekend’s cricket fixtures with all of Saturday’s games being abandoned due to the weather. 

In just the second week of the season, Wokingham 2s had got just over halfway through their innings when the rain fell and led to the abandonment of their match against Hurst. 

The Oaks had started strongly with the opening partnership of Sturart Hayter and William Legg hitting a combined total of 52 before the first wicket fell. 

Having made a promising start, a flurry of wickets fell as Hurst took the wickets of Ben Myles, Jack Fisher and Joe Drabble to have Wokingham on 78-4. 

Legg was well on his way to reaching his half century with an impressive display at the crease and ended his innings on 46 not out before the rain disrupted the fixture.

