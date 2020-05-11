Ramadan in lockdown: Community prays for the country

MUSLIMS across the borough have been celebrating Ramadan in isolation as Mosques all over the country have closed their doors due to coronavirus.

Where normally the Aisha Masjid and Islamic Centre in Reading would be the local hub of worship in these weeks, social distancing measures have meant that the community must stay at home.

Ramadan is the Muslim holy month of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, togetherness and worship, it began this year on Thursday, April 23 and ends on Saturday, May 23.

Almost exactly a month before the festival began, quarantine measures were put in place – the congregation in Reading could no longer assemble or support its community through the month of fasting and prayers.

It has been a difficult thing to adjust to, Wokingham Islamic Centre volunteer Ahmed Khan, said: “It’s hard as every Ramadan we used to be in one place — the Aisha Centre — talking and seeing each other every Friday and doing group prayers.

“Now all we can do is talk on the phone and tell each other to stay home and focus.

“We must pray for each other and the whole country – pray the virus will be lifted and everyone will stay safe”.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has published advice for the next two weeks, advising people to tune into livestreamed services and attend virtual iftars — the meal at the end of fasting — normally had with extended family members or at mosque.

Harun Khan, secretary general of the council, urged people to help their communities and said: “Ramadan is about connecting to God through worship, reflection, compassion and giving back to others.

“It is important to use this time to reconsider, to reflect on the way we live our lives and the way we relate to our Creator, our communities and those in need.

“We must be sure to celebrate Ramadan in the safest way possible: in our homes.”For more information, and to view the full guidance from MCB, visit: www.mcb.org.uk.