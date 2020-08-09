The Wokingham Paper

Range stores raise more than £50,000 for NHS

by Phil Creighton
Range Reading
Shoppers at The Range in Reading have raised more than £150 to help the NHS

GENEROUS shoppers visiting a Reading store during the coronavirus pandemic have helped support the work of the NHS.

All 175 Range stores across the country have been raising funds for our hospitals, raising a combined total of £51,479.56, of which £157.92 came from our neighbouring town.

Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson, said: “I think our customers will be proud to learn that we have raised a collective £51,479.56 to help our valued and loved National Health Service.

“I am extremely proud of the effort store staff have put in to achieve this, as well as keeping our social distancing measures in place.”

