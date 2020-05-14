Rape case: Men arrested released on bail

TWO MEN suspected of rape have been released on bail until next month.

Last week, Wokingham.Today reported that three men were arrested after a 31-year-old woman was raped in Victoria Park, Hodsoll Road, Reading.

Now the 21-year-old man from Reading and the 34-year-old man from Wokingham who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released on bail until Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 respectively.

And the 29-year-old man from Reading who was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape has been released on bail until Thursday, June 4.

The sexual assault happened at around 2am on Friday, May 8.

The victim was heard shouting for help by residents who then called police.

Thames Valley Police are still appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Jackson of Reading Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was clearly an extremely distressing incident for the victim and she is being fully supported by specially trained officers.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the local area whilst we carry out our investigation and there is currently a scene watch in place in Victoria Park.

“If anyone has any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach and talk to officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have information about this incident to please get in touch. You can do this by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200135644.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”

