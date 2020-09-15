RBH doctor awarded fellowship posthumously after dying of Covid-19

THE ROYAL College of Physicians has awarded a fellowship posthumously to a Royal Berkshire Hospital doctor who died in active service.

Dr Peter Tun, who worked as an associate specialist in neurological rehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, contracted Covid-19 and died on Monday, April 13.

Professor Donal O’Donoghue, registrar at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “As physicians we have two jobs: to provide good care today and better care tomorrow. This is exactly what Dr Tun did, day in and day out as his career took him into research, postgraduate medical education and delivering a neuro-rehabilitation service.

“Sadly, he died of Covid-19 in April – may he rest in peace.

“As far as we can ascertain, Dr Tun is the first person to have died actively in service and be posthumously nominated for the award of fellowship.”

Dr Tun, who was born in Yangon, Myanmar and came to the UK in 1994, worked for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust for over two decades.

He made a significant contribution as a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists staff and associate specialist (SAS) doctors steering group from 2014 to 2016 and was an invited speaker on quality improvement of healthcare at the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ SAS Conference in October 2017.

He was Royal Berkshire Hospital’s SAS doctors’ tutor from 2009 to 2012, and associate postgraduate dean for SAS doctors at Oxford Deanery, Health Education England Thames Valley from 2012 to 2016.

RCP fellows are nominated by their peers and fellows in recognition of their achievements and skills as doctors, and for their lasting contribution to the profession. As an RCP fellow, Dr Tun is recognised and remembered among some of the most inspiring and innovative physicians in the world.

His family have been invited to accept the accolade of RCP fellowship on his behalf once ceremonies resume at the RCP following a hiatus during the pandemic.

Nicky Lloyd, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Dr Peter Tun was a hugely respected member of the Royal Berkshire team and very highly regarded, both here and more widely, in his field of expertise in neurological rehabilitation.

“It is so well deserved that he has been made a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and that his superb dedication, expertise and knowledge has been honoured by his peers.”