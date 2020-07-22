RBH medic gets helping hand from car giant

A medic at the Royal Berkshire Hospital welcomed a kind gesture from BMW during April.

Dr Andrew Jacques, from RBH’s Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine department, was contacted by the car giant following a plea for help on social media.

Having relied on trains for his commute to work, reduced rail services due to lockdown meant Andrew faced a lengthy journey of two trains and one cycle ride from his home in Abingdon to RBH each day.

And that was on top of a 13 hour shift.

Dr Jacques, whose wife Katharina Floss also worked on the frontline at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital during the pandemic, said: “I put out a tweet explaining how we only had one car and that my rail/cycle commute would have been extremely difficult, especially at the end of a 13 hour shift which is often what we were doing at the height of the pandemic.

“BMW UK got in touch and offered me a car which has been absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve been able to do the commute in 45 minutes which has made such a big difference at both ends of the working day.

“It’s also meant Katharina can get into work more easily too without worrying about my journey.”

And it wasn’t just any car BMW lent Andrew. He added: “They loaned me a top of the range 220d M Sport Gran Coupé which sadly I had to return this week and go back to my usual train commute.”

Steve McManus, chief executive officer for the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, also reflected on the help they have received during the pandemic.

He said: “We’ve all been overwhelmed by the generosity shown to us during the pandemic – from small children sending us pictures and poems to big businesses like BMW who have pulled out all the stops to lend their support.

“Gestures like the loan of a car so one of our consultants has an easier journey both before and after his long shifts at hospital have made such a difference as we all worked through the pandemic.”

Meanwhile Graeme Grieve, chief executive officer BMW UK, added: “Everybody at BMW Group joins the rest of the UK in thanking the NHS and keyworkers for their tireless work at the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to have been able to support individuals and hospitals across the UK with BMWs and MINIs during this extraordinary time.”