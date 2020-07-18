Re3, four times over: recycling firm a finalist in National Recycling Awards

RECYCLING company, Re3 is a finalist in this year’s National Recycling Awards — four times over.

Both Bracknell and Reading centres have been shortlisted in the Best Recycling Facility of the Year category.

They have also been praised for the performance of their reuse and donation areas that have diverted almost 600 tonnes of waste and 4,000 bikes.

Re3 was also recognised for their work with the recycling app, re3cyclopedia, in the awards’ Local Authority Success and Innovation Technology categories.

The app, which is currently used by 10,000 residents, will soon allow users to scan barcodes on products

in exchange for information about how to recycle them currently.

In a Joint Statement, representatives from the local councils Cllr Mrs Dorothy Hayes MBE, Bracknell Forest Council, Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward, Reading Borough Council, and Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council, said: “It is an honour to be shortlisted in the MRW National Recycling Awards 2020 and we cannot wait to see the results in December.”