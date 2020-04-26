READERS LETTERS: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of April 23, 2020

Skills learnt in school are never forgotten

I recall, from some time ago, a Wokingham Paper reader, who was campaigning for extra funding, for Wokingham’s schools, and who stated, in the Paper, her belief, in the supreme importance, of education.

Our, current, fraught, circumstances, certainly vindicate, her position!

One of our self-isolating, members, can, at least, pass the time – playing the cello. Another, like me, is writing a book. We have one, painting pictures, and another, more prosaically, painting her flat! Yet another, like me, passes the time – doing embroidery.

These are all skills – first learned, in school. But for those people, whose only interests are social – going out to pubs, and going to gatherings, of friends, current times, are indeed, very difficult.

We have been able to supply, from our large stock, at the crisis house, fiction books, jigsaw puzzles, and table games.

Otherwise, social butterflies’ only resort – is to watch television.

During the pandemic, local councils have been required to find, temporary, accommodation, for the street homeless – in order to help control, the spread of corona virus. This is, yet another, difficult task, for them.

One, destitute, member, was found a room – far out, in West Berkshire. He revealed, that, after his first day out there, he had, like a, latter day, Mary Jones, walked the, full, 24 miles, to us, and back, simply in order to continue accessing our coffee, biscuits, and support!. He certainly got his bit of daily exercise!

Fortunately, on his second day of doing so, another member gave him his fare back, and he was able to obtain a month’s supply of food, from the Foodbank. I have never done so much telephoning, as in recent weeks.

It is, particularly good, to chat with our Patron, Lady Elizabeth Godsal – reminiscing, about the War, and its immediate, aftermath. Nowadays, people are, strictly, vegan. We weren’t then. We ate anything, and were grateful, for it. I recall, a particular staple, being rabbit stew, and you saw the little grey, furry, rabbits – hanging up, in the butcher’s shop.

Chicken every week? Not in those days! Only on Christmas Day; you bought the chicken – straight from a farm, and you had to pluck, draw, and prepare it for the oven, yourself.

Such early experiences, have a lasting effect. You can eat anything, make do with anything, and cope – with anything! Due to the stress caused by the current crisis, our schizophrenia sufferers, are, even more, schizophrenic, those with anxiety, are, even more, anxious, and those with depression – are, even more, depressed, but we are carrying on with our, essential work, for mental health, and every morning, on the train, a cheerful message, from the Government, is broadcast – thanking us for doing so.

Pam Jenkinson, The Wokingham Crisis Hous

PPE dismay

I am dismayed at the government’s handling of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The World Health Organisation guidelines published on 19th March are clear. They state that “healthcare workers providing direct care to Covid-19 patients” should have: Medical mask, gown, gloves and eye protection (goggles or face shield).

This is the minimum PPE that frontline NHS workers should have. Those in higher risk situations, e.g. intensive care, should have more extensive protection.

The government says that they are taking action. But even the latest GOV.UK guidelines released last week, still do not meet WHO standards, particularly with regard to gowns.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has spoken of the ‘Herculean’ PPE effort but this is unfortunately not being felt by many frontline workers who remain inadequately protected. 38 % of users of the NHS PPE app reported having no eye protection at all.

Many frontline staff do not have access to long sleeved gowns and have to take their potentially infected uniforms home to wash themselves, which also puts their families at risk.

These are just some of the reasons why I, along with over 738 000 others, have joined the campaign on change.org calling for adequate PPE for all frontline NHS workers.

I hope that our local MPs will be proactive, not reactive, and show solidarity with our frontline healthcare workers.

I’d like to encourage everyone else in our area to sign the petition at change.org/PPEnow

Jacqueline Oversby, Reading

A possible Rembrandt

My husband has been in hospital for several weeks and now is going to be transferred to a local Nursing Home. He is going to be assessed this afternoon, by the nursing home.

They are not allowed to see him, so how can they assess him?

It’s like being given a present and not allowed to open it.

He is extremely valuable to me, but how can they tell if he is of value to the nursing home?

Francine Twitchett, Wokingham

What is missing?

A strong Opposition is what is missing from this pathetic government!

We need to get rid of most of the Cabinet – the only decent and honest member I trust is our Chancellor.

His only error so far is to offer tax-payers’ funds to pay 80% of the wages of ‘furloughed’ staff – now a full-scale racket when the likes of Victoria Beckham will be able to subsidise her loss-making business if allowed to.

know at least two other local companies who may be claiming, probably without justification. Who is actually monitoring the financial justification of claims?

Maybe in the interests of our country – not political rhetoric – we must wherever possible immediately relax the shutdown of retail or trade businesses – Builders’ merchants, Nurseries, etc., where it is possible to meet healthcare requirements of separation and control of entry, protection of staff and the like.

Examples exist, e.g. at Pharmacies, especially well-organised Boots! So why the hesitation? Although we need to get schools re-opened for a number of good reasons, I am not able to contribute a view on that subject.

Readers may witness some blatant disregard for the current ‘behaviour rules’ to protect the NHS – our country’s saviours – but I feel the lack of sensible advice/rules, has led to a breakdown of respect, and it will get worse.

Reg Clifton, Wokingham

Respect democracy

In Richard’ Sangster’s (April 16), he claims that early half of Conservative Voters agree that transition must be extended in the face of this pandemic according to recent polling by Best For Britain. A silly claim from a small poll I’m afraid. Remainers should respect democracy.

Patrick, via email

Great works of fiction

I found last weeks ‘Candidate Changes Mind’ article both interesting and entertaining. This is one of a series of imaginative writings by JkR, that include ‘Intouch’, ‘The Meeting that Never Was’ and the highly entertaining ‘Resignation‘.

Regular readers of JkR may notice a change to one of the main characters (The Ministry of Misinformation) where the Shinfield South Conserv-atives have now been replaced by WBC.

New readers need not be concerned as all the previous episodes have been withdrawn from public view by the publishers. Copies are however still available from a few well-respected sources. I am lucky to have copies of all episodes with the exception of ’The Apology’. If anyone has a spare copy it would be gratefully received to complete my collection.

I look forward to future episodes from this imaginative writer.

Cllr Jim Frewin, Shinfield South independent councillor, Wokingham Borough Council

Cancer doesn’t stop

Isolated and highly vulnerable to infection children with cancer desperately need your help. Every day we spend in insolation during the coronavirus outbreak, young cancer patients and their families are in crisis struggling with the huge emotional and financial impacts of cancer and coronavirus. Without support during this pandemic, the strain of a child’s cancer diagnosis will push local families to breaking point.

As the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people with cancer, CLIC Sargent has launched an emergency appeal. But we can’t do that without the vital support of the local community. CLIC Sargent, which relies entirely on voluntary donations, is facing a staggering 60 per cent drop in income, but the vulnerability of the young people we support is increasing. We urgently need readers to please donate today .

The Wokingham community can help by donating today. To support CLIC Sargent and donate today, text GIVE10 to 70025 to donate £10* or visit clicsargent.org.uk/donate.

Texts cost £10 plus one standard network rate message. To unsubscribe from texts, text NOSMS CLIC to 78866. To unsubscribe from calls, text NOCALL CLIC to 78866. (These texts will be charged at your network’s standard message charge).

Stephanie Parker, Fundraising Engagement Manager, CLIC Sargent

A heartfelt thanks

There is no single accolade, nor tribute can express,

The nation’s thanks for heroes for which it has been blessed.

Doctors, nurses, carers, porters, cleaners who,

Our trust in which we place to see use safely through.

The emergency responders racing to our aid,

Aware yet undeterred by the price that might be paid.

The forces, postmen, drivers, the girls behind the tolls,

The volunteers and pharmacists delivering drugs and pills.

The binmen and the farmers toiling on the land,

The stranger on the telephone offering a hand.

Unassuming ‘ordinary folk’ standing straight and tall,

Seeking out no special praise for answering the call.

History will record the courage of the fight,

As the world emerges from darkness into light.

Although they seem inadequate, there is no other way,

No other words but ‘thank you’, feelings to convey.

Take pride you band of brothers, who took the time to care –

In the hour of greatest need, ‘twas you, ‘twas you were there.

(thanks also to all those others not here mentioned)

J W Blaney, Wokingham

What do you think? Send your letters to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We love to hear from you! Send us your views on issues relating to the borough (in 250 words or less) to The Wokingham Paper, Crown House, 231 Kings Road, Reading RG1 4LS or email: letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We reserve the right to edit letters

Views expressed in this section are not necessarily those of the paper