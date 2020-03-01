READERS' LETTERS: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of February 27, 2020

Can residents walk on water?

A Planning Inspector recently overturned a WBC decision to reject a SANG extension in Shinfield following an appeal. The reason for rejection was the regular flooding of the existing SANG. The Inspector stated the following;

I conclude that the proposed development would allow continued recreational use in the event of flooding.

inaccessibility due to flood events is likely to represent a relatively small proportion of each year

(residents use of SANG during flooding) could include navigating waterlogged fields and footpaths after heavy rainfall, re-routing walks from familiar routes which are cut-off by flood waters.

As residents we are trying to continue recreational use but the only way we can see we might navigate this Shinfield SANG area would be if we could walk on water!

This is not just Dennis or Ciara, this regularly happens across the whole year.

It is little wonder that residents have such a low level of trust in the planning process.

Cllr Jim Frewin, Shinfield

Let’s not destroy these precious trees

Further to Ian Gillott’s excellent letter last week (“We need to reduce air pollution in borough), I would like to add my voice to his and mention an additional unwelcome aspect of Gladman’s proposals: the destruction of numerous mature trees to facilitate access to the Woodcray site.

As well as cutting down many established trees within Woodcray, their plans also involve the removal of several of the mature veteran oak trees on the Finchampstead Road and the entrance to Woodcray Lane.

These trees are estimated to be 150-200 years old. They have witnessed the reign of Queen Victoria, the development of the motor car, the rise and fall of the British Empire, two World Wars and the first steps of man on the moon.

They have the benefit of one of the first Tree Preservation Orders ever made in Wokingham, dating from 1954.

They are protected as an avenue and are a living link to Wokingham’s past as an historic market town. Removing three or four from the middle of the avenue to create an access road to a new development that neither Wokingham Council nor its residents want would be an absolute outrage.

As well as their historical importance, these glorious trees play a vital ecological role; as “kings of the plant world,” oaks contain a huge amount of woody biomass in which they store carbon dioxide.

Consequently, they are one of nature’s most efficient carbon sinks, which is exactly what climate scientists tell us we need in the 21st century.

These mature trees also absorb and remove other pollutants from the atmosphere, in particular particulates from diesel and nitrogen dioxide, which are pumped out by cars, idling in the lengthy traffic queues along the Finchampstead Road every weekday morning.

At a time when the quality of the air we breathe is deteriorating significantly, removing these mighty oaks and replacing them with saplings would be a slap in the face to the residents of Wokingham.

Let’s hope that the Public Inquiry saves our precious trees from Gladman’s chainsaws!

Clarissa Flynn, Wokingham

Why drive?

Re “We need to reduce air pollution in borough” letter in last week’s edition: Whilst I agree with what has been stated, re new housing developments etc, and the concern of pollution from car engines affecting schoolchildren, walking to school, I feel I should add a slightly unpalatable…. fact re Evendons School. (A relatively new edition, to the area, in 2016, and which has increased pupil numbers year on year. )

As well as walking to school, parents and carers are also DRIVING to the school, thus adding to the traffic along Finchampstead Road and surrounding roads!

It is understandable that this is happening considering the distances some parents and children are travelling, but this is a factor, and is also resulting in more traffic at picking up time in the afternoon. Parking is then required, with cars turning up in local roads at 2.45pm (for 3.30pm pick up!) with engines left on for heating or air conditioning! I’m just saying!!!!!!

Dianne, Concerned Resident, Wokingham

Walk the talk?

I was amongst the first to congratulate Wokingham Borough Council on their plans to tackle the climate emergency.

However, having read your article “Council grants permission to cut down more than 50 trees” I’m wondering how many of the plans were just rhetoric.

I do not understand how councillors who have the future of the borough at heart can allow such destruction to go ahead. Councillor Weeks holds up the decision as necessary to the “continuing thriving of the Borough”.

In the light of recent weather events this outcome sounds unlikely, without drastic unified action.

Allowing mature trees to be cut down in exchange for half the number of immature trees does not sound consistent with tackling the climate emergency and seems to make a mockery of the proposed tree planting programme. Spend money on planting new trees that will take decades to mature or leave in place mature trees that are already regenerating the soil, acting as carbon sinks and playing their role in the prevention of flooding?

Destroying the latter would

appear to cancel out the benefits of the former.

The decision taken by the council appears to negate the actions taken by the many citizens of Wokingham borough who are individually and collectively trying to make positive environmental differences.

Meanwhile, thanks are due to Councillors Doran and Cowan for their attempts to stand up against the decision. I am sure the majority of residents are appreciative of this.

Name and Address supplied

Thank you for your vote

On behalf of our respective Parish Councils we would like to thank residents for giving such overwhelming support to the Neighbourhood Plan

at the referendum on Thursday, February 6.

Through the excellent work of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee, led by Laurence Heath, the views of residents formed the basis of a ‘Plan by the Community for the community’.

The result was that 94% of those voting in the referendum supported the plan which now forms part of planning policy for the area.

The Arborfield and Barkham Joint Neighbourhood plan will be adopted formally at a special meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive on March 26.

It will mark the end of a long road, but only the beginning of work to ensure that the two parishes retain their identity while welcoming sustainable change.

Mark Picken, Chairman, Arborfield and Newland Parish Council

And Pam Stubbs, Chairman, Barkham Parish Council

Thank you for the parking

Just to say thank you for giving us our car park back –the one in Denmark Street.

I am sure I speak for a lot of people who are either elderly, have mobility problems or who need to be able to park in easy access of the town. It will help immensely with trips to Wokingham town centre for a lot of people.

And I know that as a rheumatoid arthritis sufferer, having parking facilities available within easy access of the town will be so much less stressful for me and will make the whole experience of coming to Wokingham so much better.

I look forward to more trips to Wokingham now.

Thank you!

Name and address supplied

Blue over green bags

Just received our next year’s supply of blue household waste bin bags, great! But no green food waste bags.

On checking the council website the reason given was that food waste caddies are not mandatory.

Strikes me, if you want to encourage people to recycle food waste then deliver the green bags with the blue ones, don’t expect people to have to go to the council or library to collect new green bags. Not everyone has the time to go to the council or library especially when your at work all week and lead very busy lives.

Let’s make it easy for people not difficult, come on council meet us halfway. You want people to recycle food waste, deliver the bags please.

Wendy McLean, Wokingham

Unite against dementia

Across Berkshire more than 10,400 people are living with dementia and 850,000 are affected UK-wide.

Dementia is now the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes and too many face the condition alone.

Alzheimer’s Society has joined up with Department for Transport on their ‘it’s everyone’s journey’ campaign, to address the fact that too many disabled people, including people with dementia don’t feel confident using public transport.

Two-thirds of people living with dementia in the UK, live in the community and less than half (47%) of people living with dementia feel like they are a part of their community. Transport can be a lifeline in helping people retain their independence to go shopping, collect their prescriptions, go to a hospital or doctors appointment or visit friends and family.

We want a society where people think and act differently about dementia. So we are calling on the travelling public to help beat the isolation and loneliness faced by people affected by learning more about some simple steps to support people with disabilities to travel:

Please be patient and take your time – support people living with dementia and other conditions by allowing people some extra time, should they require it. This could be using ticket barriers, finding a seat or getting onto a bus.

Please be considerate and aware of your fellow passengers – by offering help if someone looks lost or keeping the noise down if anyone looks visibly distressed to help reduce people’s anxieties.

Please be prepared to give up the priority seat – dementia is one of many disabilities which is not visible, so please be aware of other passengers and be prepared to give up the priority seat to anyone who might need it.

Please respect accessible toilet users – an accessible (disabled) toilet is not just a facility for wheelchair users. Please respect the fact that not all disabilities are visible and you may not always be aware of someone’s accessibility needs.

Every person in Berkshire can join this movement by becoming a Dementia Friend which allows you to learn more about what it’s like to live with dementia, and then turn that understanding into action. In England and Wales there are already over 3.25 million Dementia Friends taking action to make a difference – but we need to do more.

To find out more visit everyonesjourney.campaign.gov.uk/

Angela Rippon CBE, Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador

Demand earlier diagnosis

My mother, the actress Marjie Lawrence, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just three weeks before she died. This was in 2010 and she had been tireless in her search for a diagnosis from her GP and specialists to whom she was referred. Time had been running out and we had no idea. We discovered far too late that her symptoms matched those of ovarian cancer. Had we and her doctors known, Marjie might be alive today. Marjie is the reason I became a Patron of Target Ovarian Cancer.

This March, for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Target Ovarian Cancer is highlighting that time is STILL running out for women.

I’m writing to ask your readers to take just two minutes of their time to demand earlier diagnosis. They can sign our call to action at targetovariancancer.org.uk/TIME

If you believe in a future where every woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival, please sign our call to action.

Time is running out. It’s time to TAKE OVAR and demand earlier diagnosis.

Sarah Greene, Target Ovarian Cancer Patron

Anger and dismay over tree planting

The news in The Wokingham Paper, February 20, of the felling of more than 50 trees by Wokingham Borough Council to make space for industrial storage at Winnersh Triangle, replacing them with only 25 new plantings, will be met with dismay and anger by many.

This latest act of municipal vandalism illustrates yet again the crass hypocrisy of an administration which boats it acts to make Wokingham a greener and cleaner place, had it come from other than the shadowy corridors of Shute End Towers, would have beggared

belief.

Bearing in mind the recent catastrophic flooding experienced in parts of the country, but locally and further afield, the council’s bloody-minded programme of overdevelopment, including on flood plains, is likely to be viewed by many as reckless, showing, as it does, scant regard for the views of residents and the irreparable damage caused to the surrounding environment.

To close. As one of those few not involved with the world of social media, I am grateful to the editor of this newspaper for enlightening me, and I am sure others, regarding the £7.95 million cost to Wokingham Borough Council for the purchase of Denmark Street car park.

As on previous occasions, it’s The Wokingham Paper which can be relied upon to keep the local community in the picture.

J W Blaney,Wokingham