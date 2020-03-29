READERS' LETTERS: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of March 26, 2020

We’re grateful to you for your coronavirus help

Please may I say, in this open letter, how thankful we are for all the help and support myself and my son have received during this Coronovirus crisis?

I am differently-abled and my son, Colin has a serious illness, so we have understandably felt very vulnerable and afraid these past few weeks. But we have been so pleasantly surprised to see so many people pulling together, and giving us food and even much needed over the counter medication.

Even shop keepers, who we have come to know well over the years have kept their ears to the ground to make sure we were able to access much needed supplies.

Neighbours have knocked on our door asking if we need anything, and sharing whatever they had.

Although I am not old enough to remember the War, this feels like history repeating itself.

Everyone pulled together then, and shared whatever they had. They all looked out for their neighbours then, and are doing so again now.

Yes, there have been displays of panic buying, verging on greed in some cases. This has instigated fear amongst the vulnerable, who only want half a dozen eggs and a pint of milk!

So thank you to all those people who have helped us, it has moved me to tears. It has also brought back smiles!

It has given us hope for what at present looks like a murky future. Bless you all.

Lynne and Colin Antink, Wokingham

You’ve been warned!

Two weeks ago, I might have argued that the terrible toll of the Coronavirus in Italy, would not be repeated in the UK.

After the manic crowds in at least two supermarkets in Wokingham last week and on Saturday last, I have witnessed the truth to come.

Apart from the aforementioned crowds, the management of these stores did nothing to control shopping to reduce the risks of infection – maybe soon? – but just how many individuals may have been contaminated?

That includes me, although needing tissues and wipes in one store, I did not hang around and kept moving!

Having found the items, I then was told to join a 10-yard queue of closely (unspaced) individuals to check out.

Not wishing to commit suicide, I quickly returned the items to their shelf and rapidly walked out of the store.

The second near disaster was at one of the smaller stores.

Nearly the first to enter, I toured the store that I know well, and collected items I needed that they actually had, and proceeded to checkout – only one of course manned.

The queue was growing at a fast rate, but rapidly extended to about 20 yards “down the store”.

Being an irate health and safety adviser, I tried to get additional staff put on the tills, but it was long after the virus catching time that a second till actually opened.

It was my opinion that the store should have been closed, as the so-called management obviously were totally ignorant of the presence in this country of the deadly virus, or what their duties were towards the public.

The earlier mention of Italy is related very sadly to their society, the core of their country being Family – they of all countries do not deserve this disease.

As a general rule, they do not rid themselves of the old and infirm, but look after them ‘till us do part’, led by Mama as head of the family.

The result of their togetherness and friendly society, has encouraged the rapid spread of the virus. They love to congregate, chat etc., and meet relations. I wonder how many readers have visited towns and villages where early evening, residents gather every day?

Contrast that with the disgraceful behaviour of our self-centred society, who ‘congregate only to gain’. But be fully aware that the risks of crowds in any internal confined space, have been defined by our government experts and greedy supermarkets should have interpreted the requirements for their businesses. We must now have enforceable laws, e.g. as the French now have.

I cannot close this letter without mentioning that we still have some lovely caring people – grownups and youngsters who, given the chance, will help others. But all of us must ensure such people do not suffer threat because of the ignorance of others.

Lord, deliver us from this evil, we pray.

Reg Clifton, Wokingham

Climate change (alleged)

I am someone who has worked all of their life.

Most of the time holding down two jobs, and paying the appropriate taxes, to provide shelter, food, clothing, heat and transport for my family.

I will take no lectures from anybody protesting about climate change in any time other than their own time. Time which I am not paying for as a taxpayer.

I expect them to always hold their protests in China and Russia and to walk there to protest.

I also expect, from now on, that these “protesters” (skivers) only ever use their own two feet for transport (unless disabled).

To turn off their heating each and every winter. Go without anything other than the bare necessities to sustain life so as to “save the planet”.

If you are not prepared to do these things then stop lecturing me. This is because the nuclear war, meteorite strike or disease pandemic will kill you before any “climate change” which has been occurring on earth for billions of years.

Paul Clarke, Wokingham

Inflated prices

Having read your article in Thursday’s paper, I wanted to say I’m appalled that some people are selling items like hand sanitizer on eBay at inflated prices.

This is morally reprehensible and profiteering, in my opinion. Perhaps I’m just old fashioned but I felt it needed saying. I’ll stop there.

Thanks for keeping us informed.

Kathy Taylor, Wokingham

Yes, carrying on

I refer to my letter – ‘Strictly Carrying On’ – [The Wokingham Paper – 5th March]. With the current, corona virus, crisis – talk about having quite enough to do, with solving the problems of today!

At present, the crisis house drop-in centre, is staying open on its normal, three days per week. Numbers attending, will be reduced, of course – as some of our elderly, and, physically vulnerable, members, need to self-isolate.

But our younger members, in particular, are, mentally, rather than, physically, vulnerable, and we don’t want to see a spate of suicides – caused by, unnecessarily enforced, social isolation.

It now looks as though, my belief, that our services can continue, without me, is to be tested, rather sooner, than I anticipated.

If I have to self-isolate, I have arranged for two of our charity’s Trustees, to hold the fort.

I have suggested, that they try it out, for one day, per week, at first.

Then, if this goes smoothly, progress on, to two, or to our, three, normal days of opening.

One Trustee has been with us for 21 years, and received a Wokingham Town Council Civic Award, for his work at the crisis house.

The second Trustee, has been with us for 13 years, and has the advantage, of being young. He is aged, only 36.

We also have a young volunteer, and car driver, aged only 32, who is on stand-by, to collect, and deliver, shopping, and medication, for any of our members, who are vulnerable. She will also offer any other help that may be needed.

We shall be keeping in touch with self-isolating members, by telephone.

In extreme circumstances, I have also made arrangements for the crisis house animals to be looked after – during what is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest crises, ever to strike the crisis house!

Pam Jenkinson, The Wokingham Crisis House

Affecting us all

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting all of us on a very personal level and it will undoubtedly provide significant challenges for many rural businesses over the coming weeks and months.

During this adversity, it is likely that many of our members, who are a range of farmers, landowners and rural businesses, will need the support and services of the CLA and others more than ever.

As a nation we have never been faced with a challenge quite like this. It is important for all businesses to be contingency planning and I would hope that the majority are already some way along this process.

Diversified rural businesses such as those in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors for example are being hit by a wide-range of cancellations and postponements. With social distancing now encouraged, it is making life increasing difficult for everyone from a personal and business perspective.

We are monitoring announcements of business support from the government very closely and lobbying hard to ensure rural businesses get the support they need.

Businesses in any sector of the economy who pay little or no business rates because they can claim small business rate relief or rural rate relief have not been overlooked. They can apply for a one-off grant of £10,000 each from their local authority to assist with ongoing business costs. You should contact your local authority if you have any questions about your eligibility for these, and other potential reliefs.

We don’t know how long the coronavirus outbreak will continue to impact on every element of society. We must protect rural businesses through these very difficult weeks and months ahead to ensure we can sustain a vibrant economy once the risk and uncertainty begins to subside.

Michael Valenzia, CLA regional director

Frightening times

What can I say that you won’t already have heard at this frightening time? Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity is facing a very real concern that we will not be able to continue supporting families with a terminally ill child.

We urgently need your help.

The families we support are already facing the unimaginable thought that their child may die before them. Now, they are also experiencing enormous Coronavirus fears.

We desperately need funds in order to keep Rainbow Trust going. 98% of our income comes from the generosity of the public and all our fundraising events for the foreseeable future have been cancelled or postponed.

I implore you to give whatever you can at this frightening time, so that families caring for their seriously ill child can still be supported. Please visit rainbowtrust.org.uk/donate

Zillah Bingley, Chief Executive Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity

Privvy to the closet’s secrets

Many moons ago, when I was a wee lad in short trousers and long socks, I used to visit, from time to time, the home in Shebbear, Devon, of a Mrs Slewman who lived in a west Country thatched cottage.

Cosy, with an inglenook fireplace, resident crickets, a chiming grandfather clock and where, in spite of wartime rationing, a cup of tea and a slice of homemade cake was always provided.

At the end of her garden stood a rather ramshackle wooden privy (outside toilet) which, after dark, one reached, by negotiating with the aid of a paraffin storm lantern, an uneven path in order to carry out the what came naturally.

I mention this merely, in the light of the current apparent obsession of some with the humble toilet roll, creating in them at the briefest glimpse of this increasingly precious commodity, the urge to snap them up before anyone else can get

their hands (or any other part of their anatomy) on them.

Returning to the subject of the delightful Mrs Slewman’s privy.

On a nail driven into the back of its door was to be found, strung with coarse twine, lovingly cut in measured squares, sheets of newspaper provided for those attending the establishment, the means by which to complete the purpose of their visit.

As coronavirus tightens its grip, the moral of this tale should perhaps be: Keep calm, carry on and improvise.

JW Blaney, Wokingham

