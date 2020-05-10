READERS LETTERS: As seen in The Wokingham Paper of May 7, 2020

Becoming well-versed in the art of saying no

WHEN ONE considers, the heartbreak, that the corona virus pandemic, is causing some people – bereavement, and their businesses, going to the wall, minor inconvenience – such as not being able to get one’s hair cut, is nothing. But, like everyone, I am longing for some easing, of restrictions. I hope, in particular, that we will be able to have, a proper celebration, of the crisis house’s thirtieth anniversary – which is due, in March, 2021.

So, how have I been able, to keep the crisis house, going, for thirty years? The answer, is that I have put, all my effort, into it, and had nothing to do, with anything, or anyone, outside. As a result, the crisis house has received, no fewer, than eleven top awards – seven of them – local, and four of them – national. I only do, what I do, no more, and no less, and I never change anything – unless it is, clearly, a change for the better. I have received, plenty of requests, for change, over the years, but I am very well-versed, in the art of saying, ‘No.’

The requests, may not have been worded, exactly, as I word them, now, but their meaning, was, nevertheless, as I express it. Request, number one: ‘Now that you have done all the work, and have set up, a successful, service, can we come swanning in, take over, and have all the say-so, while you continue to do all the work?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number two: ‘Now that we have provided some funding, for your crisis beds, can we send you, high-dependency, mental health patients, who need, round-the-clock, nursing, and so, get them off our hands?’ Answer – ‘No’

Request, number three: ‘Now that I am cosy, and comfortable, staying in the crisis house, and doing nothing, to solve my problems, can I continue to stay here, for free, for the rest of my life?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number four: ‘We don’t like the fact, that you are, an independent, centre of excellence, so can we get away, with pretending, that there is something, wrong, with your service – to justify, closing it down?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number five: ‘I have tried, and failed, to destroy the crisis house. But I need your services, so can I, now, come back, and use them?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number six: ‘We have stopped, the funding, for your crisis beds, but can you continue, running them, on fresh air, and can we continue to send homeless, mentally ill people, to you, for you to accommodate?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number seven: ‘Hasn’t the time come, to get rid of the crisis house bar – in case, somebody abuses it?’ Answer, ‘No.’ You don’t get rid of the bar; you get rid of the abuser!

Request, number eight: ‘Now that I am, cosy and comfortable, in the drop-in centre, can you get rid of the people, I don’t like, so that I can have it, just for myself, and for those I do like?’ Answer, ‘No.’

Request, number nine: ‘If, then, I go away, will you come, running after me?’ Answer, ‘No.’ Anyone who wishes to use our services, is, most warmly welcome, to do so, and, anyone, who doesn’t, is, equally welcome, not to!

Request, number ten: ‘You don’t open, on all the days, of the week, so, on the days, that you don’t open, can we come, clomping in, use you resources, and facilities, and leave you, to clean up, after us?’ Answer, ‘No.’ I explain, to our young volunteers, that there will always be some people, who, even when offered, the opportunity, do nothing, to resolve, their situation.

But equally, there will always be people, who do brilliantly, turning their whole lives, around, for the better. Over the thirty years, we have had people – who came to us – homeless, jobless, penniless, and from, a broken, relationship, and, in due course, left us, with a new home, a new job, money, and a new partner. This is why, I look forward, to taking the crisis house, into its fourth decade!

Pam Jenkinson – The Wokingham Crisis House

Thank you for keeping us informed

JUST wanted to express our appreciation for your work in producing such an excellent paper every week. The editions published since the lockdown have been particularly interesting and informative. Thank you for keeping us in touch with everything.

Sue and Roger Gook

Trade talks in pandemic

I AM shocked that in the middle of a global pandemic, secret trade talks between the UK and the US have resumed.

Coronavirus has shown how vulnerable we are, and a trade deal with the US would be more dangerous now than ever. It will affect us here in Berkshire because:

1. It will weaken public services like the NHS, and drive up medicine prices

2. It will lower animal welfare and environmental standards, increasing the risk of future transmission of new viruses from animals to humans

3. It will tie the hands of the UK government when they need the freedom to deliver a green recovery and protect jobs.

The pandemic has changed our lives and we can’t just keep going with business as usual. Instead we need trade that puts people and planet first.

Jackie Oversby — Co-ordinator, Global Justice Reading

I have a dream

“THERE is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune. On such a full sea are we now afloat. And we must take the current when it serves, or lose our ventures.”

It is an apt moment in the sense that Boris has invited leaders of European countries to talk and collectively tackle the evil virus among us, to pursue recent lessons we should have learned. Ignoring where and how the virus started, we have seen just how this country is not capable of looking after itself – apart from the disappointing politicians we have – but is dependent on just one country for so much.

My dream is that we now talk to all our European neighbours and friends as to how we could become independent of China. It would mean establishing manufacturing capabilities and the associated skills plus many jobs, spread among all our countries. Effectively getting back to the good old Europe of 50 years ago – given technology, a very interesting and exciting task. World Trade would not end, for example with the Commonwealth, but the test is to never become beholden to a third party whose interest is world domination.

Do I have any support for the idea?? What of Brexit – perhaps not such a good idea after all!

Reg Clifton

Recognising key workers

WITH lockdown measures now in place for a month, the general public has come to appreciate the efforts of supermarket staff working on the frontline.

Finally, they are being recognised as key workers and people are starting to say what law firm Leigh Day has being saying all along – shop workers deserve to be paid fairly.

As demand has increased, supermarket workers have been praised for their dedication. But recognition isn’t all they need. What they need most is equal pay.

Each day they are putting themselves at an increased risk to keep everyone else’s fridges and cupboards stocked. Yet they are paid less than their colleagues in warehouses and distribution centres.

To us at Leigh Day that doesn’t seem right. And that’s why we are acting for more than 40,000 supermarket workers in their equal pay battle.

We are challenging this unequal situation for the women and men working long hours in stores and helping the rest of us to keep some sense of normality in these uncertain times.

But there are tens of thousands of other shop floor employees who Leigh Day is not yet supporting and who’d we urge to join our Equal Pay Now campaign.

Chris Benson — Leigh Day employment team

Our unsung heroes deserve and must receive better

NO ONE is perfect. No one gets it right all of the time, and it must be admitted that since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has, for the most part, acted – if not altogether transparently – responsibly.

That having been said, the ‘dismay’ quite rightly expressed by Jacqueline Oversby in her letter to The Wokingham Paper (April 23), regarding the failure to provide sufficient quantities of the necessary, correct personal protective equipment (PPE) to NHS personnel, social carers and other key workers.

This was brought about largely as a result of unpreparedness and stable door management on the part of those responsible, has been both unacceptable and inexcusable.

These, until now, often unsung heroes deserve and must receive better.

Coming as it does from politicians, many of whom have, for years, presided over its underfunding and reductions in staffing levels, the most weasel-worded, cynically hypocritical political slogan of my long and undistinguished life, must surely be ‘Protect the NHS’.

Let us pray a painfully hard lesson has, at last, been learnt.

When the fight against Covid-19 has eventually been won, the victory will have been less to do with Westminster decision makers and much more to do with the ingenuity, devotion to duty and sacrifices of those serving on the frontline and the responsible behaviour of the majority of the public at large.

It must be hoped and expected that without delay, the efforts of all those concerned will receive the recognition, reward, support and respect as so long overdue and so hard-earned.

JW Blaney, Wokingham

What do you think? Send your letters to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We love to hear from you! Send us your views on issues relating to the borough (in 250 words or less) to The Wokingham Paper, Crown House, 231 Kings Road, Reading RG1 4LS or email: letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We reserve the right to edit letters

Views expressed in this section are not necessarily those of the paper