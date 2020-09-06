READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today in September 3, 2020

Why we should lustily sing Rule, Britannia

I note, with interest, the objections to our singing patriotic songs – such as Land of Hope and Glory, and Rule, Britannia.

I can assure them, that at the time that these songs were composed, white supremacy, and ‘hope and glory’, belonged, firmly, to the upper classes.

In those days, large numbers of people, in the indigenous, white, population, worked long hours, in factories, and mines.

They may have sung – ‘Britons, never, never, never, shall be slaves’, but their poor, working, and living conditions, and low wages, placed them in a position that was only a notch, or two, above slavery.

It was the British Labour Movement, and the Trade Unions, who achieved better conditions, for people in the 20th century.

My late mother worked in a factory in the 1920s. After my father died, in the 1960s, she went back, to work, temporarily, in the same factory, and reported, that working conditions, there, had improved, greatly. Unfortunately, thereafter, we proceeded to the ‘loony left’ – which had to be curtailed by Margaret Thatcher’s government, but the British Labour Movement did do good work, in its early days.

Appertaining to the economic crisis, that we are in now – due to the coronavirus pandemic, my late mother, also lived, through the Great Depression of the 1930s. She said that it wasn’t the low-waged person, who suffered most acutely. If you have never had enough money, for more than the basics, and if your idea of a holiday, is of a day-trip to the nearest seaside, then what you haven’t had, you don’t miss.

Those people who suffered most acutely, were those who had had the money, and had lost it, in the Slump.

For this reason, the current crisis, will affect local, Wokingham people, most severely – if they can, no longer afford, its big, expensive houses, school fees, for the best private schools, and the lovely holidays, abroad, that they are used to having.

This recession will affect people of all races, black and white, and I expect to see more mental health problems, as a result.

Those objecting to the songs need to realise, that those with the power and the money, will always exploit those without the power and the money – irrespective of race.

What we need, are strong laws, to ensure the protection of all people, of all races.

Pam Jenkinson, The Wokingham Crisis House

Doctor Who?

I do not refer to the BBC programme that appears on television.

We, my wife and I, are both in our twilight years of 80+ and my question is where have all the GPs gone into hiding.

We have been patients of a local “large” group practice for many years which in the past have afforded us excellent service and patient care, sadly this is no longer the case.

It has become almost impossible to get an appointment with a doctor, my wife, who has an ongoing condition, was offered at best a three-week plus telephone appointment with our nominated doctor.

While I accept a level of screening when booking appointments may limit

an element of wasting the doctor’s time, it should not be used as a total “block all”.

I ask the question, “What are the well-paid doctors doing with their time?” It would appear not dealing with patients.

A recent article in the press stated, “Visit your nominated doctor as this will increase your life span”. If we relied on that we may as well make an immediate appointment with the funeral director as we will be guaranteed some immediate attention.

The most galling aspect regarding this total lack of “true patient care “ is the fact the practice have the audacity to leaflet the area appealing for more patients to join the practice.

Get to the point when you can handle what you already have before you step into the unknown, which on today’s showing you are failing unacceptably.

We are not a third world country but slowly but surely are moving towards it.

This will not be so much our problem but will for sure be our children, grandchildren and in our case great grandchildren’s problem.

David Weston, Winnersh

Social distancing

﻿While attending the Black Lives Matter protest in Elms Field last Saturday I had a friendly chat with the photographer working for this excellent paper.

We agreed that he’d need a drone or a high viewpoint to accurately capture the social distancing that was being diligently practiced by the attendees.

It was pathetically predictable that the usual online trolls, contrarians and outright racists should ignorantly pounce on the picture you published to claim that social distancing had been abandoned.

It is especially disgraceful that Tory Councillor Keith Baker, leader of Woodley Town Council, eagerly joined in with the dog whistle racism (on Wokingham.Today’s Facebook page over a picture from event).

Either he has no understanding of three dimensions or he was deliberately looking for a way to criticise the protest.

Why would that be? Does he think that no one should protest over anything or is it the defence of minority human rights that he objects to? Or is it especially black people that he thinks should stop complaining and leave him in peace with his white privilege?

He is not the only Tory, locally or nationally, to have expressed racist sentiments.

I hope that the people of Woodley, of all cultures, are ashamed of him and will remember his stance and his party’s failure to address the poison in its midst.

Tim Lloyd, address supplied

A cause to support

We were delighted to see that so many people turned up for the Black Lives Matter protest in Wokingham at the weekend, and sad that we were not able to join them.

There will be many who were shielding or self-isolating and the crowd would have been even bigger if everyone who wanted to be there had been able to go.

On behalf of all those who would have liked to have been there, can we say a huge thank you to the organisers, to all of the speakers, and to those who recorded and uploaded the speeches to Facebook.

We know that this is a cause which is supported by many Wokingham residents from all backgrounds, and we look forward to seeing what we can do to further support the causes of equality and anti-racism.

Cllr Maria Gee, Cllr Lizzie Bishop, Cllr Anna Box and Heather Richards (Lib Dem Camaigner).

Face up to it

I have written to John Redwood regarding the dangers of face masks

as they prevent everyone from breathing in the oxygen needed to keep mind and body healthy.

The British Medical Journal has an article on this which I have sent to

Mr Redwood, so that he can question the use of face masks to the Health Minister.

Children and elderly are at risk and so are people doing any sort of exercising as their oxygen intake is reduced by wearing any of the masks currently being used, which have been tested and show that they prevent normal oxygen intake.

Until a true benefit can be shown, no-one should have to wear a face mask of any kind.

Sylvia Priest, Wokingham

Save some water

According to a new survey, 46% of Brits believe their household uses under 20 litres of water a day, which is roughly equivalent to taking a two-minute shower. In fact, the true figure is closer

to 142 litres per person per day meaning an average family of four could use more than 500 litres each day.

This summer we saw a surge in demand for water, as more people stayed at home and enjoyed the hot weather in parts of the country. This is why Water UK and water efficiency experts Waterwise have joined forces

to encourage people to think about the amount of water they are using.

This new campaign offers simple hints and tips to help people cut back, saving energy, money and protecting the environment – more information can be found online and across social media.

We all have a role to play. Even small changes, such as using a watering can instead of a hose or cutting the length of your shower, can make a big difference.

Christine McGourty, Chief Executive, Water UK Nicci Russell – Managing Director, Waterwise

