READERS LETTERS: As seen in Wokingham.Today of August 6, 2020

Cheap cover

Why on earth is Wokingham Borough Council contemplating spending a fortune on recycling sacks when these covers are cheap and readily available?

John Hoskins, Wokingham

The naked truth about housing numbers

The leader of Wokingham Council is threatening to walk naked in Westminster as a protest against further development.

There is something he should consider before he sets off, presumably buying a train ticket at taxpayers expense.

The development of Wokingham has been and is in the control of the Borough Council.

If that is difficult the Council can apply pressure for help from the local MP. If that does not work the Council can lobby the national Government.

But have you noticed the common thread – Conservative.

This thread has been in place for years. So if the Council , the MP and the Government together have been unable or unwilling to influence past development then I don’t see much hope for them to influence development in the future.

Perhaps the thread should be broken.

Think about it Mr Halsall.

John Hard, Wokingham

You Have Been Warned

Council leader John Halsall is to be applauded for his threat to the Prime Minister to protest naked over the wicked housing numbers inflicted on Wokingham Borough Council by the Tory government.

It just shows the standard of politics today when a councillor has to resort

to that sort of behaviour.

This is only the beginning when you have the likes of Boris Johnson and Donald Cummings running the country.

Mr Cummings has zero approach bordering on the psychopathic by ripping up anything regarded as the status quo. He has already made his mark in the last year by the removal of the Whip of MPs and the sacking of ministers.

It will be very interesting to see if Tory colleagues support John Halsall in his protest.

Wokingham has taken way more than its fair share of new homes. Well over its quota in Shinfield, Arborfield and now Grazeley with 15,000 houses planned, making it the biggest housing estate in Europe.

The Prime Minister wants to build 366,000 houses in future years destroying the environment. This is based on objectively assessed need. Fortunately the state the economy is in at the moment might make this difficult.

One must give praise to Cllr Halsall for taking this action which is more than can be said for previous leaders who have had little fight and have given in to the whims of the Treasury.

The semi-rural nature of the borough would be completely destroyed if all this work goes ahead.

There is a bigger issue if John Halsall’s attempt fails. Democracy will be finished in Wokingham and the rest of the country.

Councillors are supposed to be residents representatives. But they are not. They represent their political party. Well done Cllr John Halsall for standing up for us.

Cedric Lander, Woodley

Westminster protest is a worthy cause

I seem to recall a number of years ago, Wokingham councillors announced their intention to produce a calendar featuring themselves starkers in suitably discreet poses.

It was a threat thankfully not carried out.

Now borough council leader John Halsall has declared his aim to take matters further, threatening to

march on Westminster in the altogether in protest against demands being made to build more and more houses throughout the borough (Wokingham.Today, July 30).

A worthy cause indeed.

Question is, will he or won’t he?

To close: so, the inmates of Shute End Towers have increased the speed limit through Wokingham town centre from stationary to 20mph. Yet another stroke of dubious municipal genius?

J W Blaney, Wokingham

No laughing matter

Wokingham.Today’s picture representation of a naked Wokingham Borough Council Leader outside Parliament with a pretty bow tie and a caption STOP BUILDING IN OUR BOROUGH would be hilarious if the reality behind Wokingham’s Conservative ruling group was not so sinister.

Since 2013 the ruling Conservatives have ploughed a built in every green field except in Wokingham’s north where by chance our naked council leader happens to represent.

Funny that.

Since that moment in time every year The Conservatives secretly kept agreeing to increased housing numbers including 15,000 houses in Grazeley along with plans for greenfield decimation in Shinfield, Arborfield and Barkham.

Thanks to the Lib Dems their secret was made public.

With the loss of financial support from the Government for Grazeley they still plough the same furrow and that is to build 15,000 or 10,000 or even 5,000 houses in Grazeley.

This is along with thousands more in Shinfield, Arborfield and Barkham as the other likely recipients of the bulldozers and the cement mixers.

As long as they can be kept away from the Conservative north of the borough then who cares?

At the same as our naked leader is pleading Dear Boris save us from increased housing numbers the Government (who all also Conservatives) are planning a bonfire of the planning laws which are

so draconian that thousands and thousands of extra houses can/will be built in Wokingham without the need for planning permission.

Residents’ rights will go up in smoke with no say in where the houses will go as growth zones will be approved (but not the Conservative north of the borough I bet).

What must not be missed in all this is to be a Wokingham Conservative Borough councillor you have to pay a subscription to the Conservative Party (the Government) and you have to sign up to their policies.

If you do not then you will be kicked out and so by default the Wokingham Conservatives may make all the naked threats they want but they are joined at the hip to their big brother in Parliament.

Don’t let any Wokingham Conservative tell you otherwise. They may huff and puff but they won’t blow the house down (they will just build more) as when the chips are down they will follow the masters in Westminster and concrete all over Wokingham Boroughs green fields.

You can fool all of the people some of the time etc. It’s well worth remembering the complete quote next May when the Conservatives come knocking at your door.

Cllr Gary Cowan, Independent Borough Councillor for Arborfield at Wokingham Borough Council

CCTV is not enough

Sunday morning saw yet another spate of vandalism in Wokingham town centre. Trees were uprooted and gates smashed, in an attack on the parks which so many of our residents are relying on for fresh air and exercise.

At a time when our council taxes need to support our most vulnerable residents and hard-hit local businesses, money will need to be diverted to repairing the damage.

We hope that CCTV footage may help the police catch the vandals, but yet again we see that CCTV is not enough to PREVENT anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

The police are doing all they can, but they need the resources to give us more police in the town centre and to re-open Wokingham’s police station. Loddon Valley Police Station is too far out to give the town centre a visible police presence and deter crime here.

And let’s look deeper. We don’t want to prejudge who caused the mayhem on Sunday morning, but much of the antisocial behaviour we’ve seen recently has been caused by troubled young people.

Provision for young people in the town has been cut to the bone and beyond. Most of our youth centres have closed down.

Wokingham Youth Centre hosts tea dances and the Over 50s Club – wonderful resources for our older residents but not what our teenagers need.

Let’s look at intelligent initiatives to prevent problems.

We need proper funding for youth workers and adolescent mental health support, to help us put an end to the misery of anti-social behaviour in Wokingham.

Cllr Rachel Bishop-Firth, Wokingham

Plastic thinking

In response to the proposal by Wokingham Borough Council

to replace the black recycling boxes

we all use with plastic waterproof sacks, I would like to ask: how thoroughly has this project been considered?

The Council’s executive committee agreed to spend nearly £300,000 to purchase these new plastic sacks without seeing any business case.

By the way, the sacks are plastic – despite the Conservatives trying to suggest they’re hessian.

It’s not clear whether this proposed solution works on either a practical

or a financial level.

As we have no business case we have to accept the Conservatives’ belief that the new plastic sacks are the best option to solve the problem that became apparent last autumn. This was when waste contractors declined to accept wet paper and cardboard waste product so we were no longer able to mix wet and dry card and paper waste.

I was disappointed that Cllr Batth, the executive member for the environment, accuses the Lib Dems of being against the proposal, apparently because we’re saying that there should have been consultation with other councillors (both Conservatives and opposition councillors) and local residents about what this change means for them.

In his view this suggests we are against the measures.

The Liberal Democrat approach is to make decisions after a careful review of all the evidence. The first we knew about this proposal was when it appeared in the paperwork for the Executive meeting last Thursday.

Sadly, without being backed up by a business case.

We are saying that a business case should have been presented to the Executive. Our role in opposition is to constructively challenge the Conservative ruling party on the council.

This on top of the unworkable proposal to charge Personal Trainers up to £1,500 to use our parks for fitness coaching without consultation shows that the Conservatives are in more than a bit of a mess at the moment.

Lib Dem councillors are rightly challenging to get the answers which our residents want. Will the new sacks be easy to store and clean, including for people living in flats? Do the figures add up financially?

What is the environmental impact of disposing of thousands of black boxes and buying thousands of plastic (polypropylene) sacks?

If the answers to our questions stack up, we will be delighted to support this initiative.

A functioning democracy relies on scrutiny and challenge, and if all councillors get the full facts in good time, they will be able to make the input needed to get the best decision for Wokingham residents.

Morag Malvern, Wokingham

Not thought through

It looks as if local council taxpayers are about to sponsor another experiment.

I see nothing seriously wrong with the existing arrangements for the recycling. It just needs a bit of forethought.

Black bins are pretty standardised, lids have been in use in the Slough area for some years, and they can probably be supplied separately.

OK, so you may have to cut up your cardboard packaging, but capacity need not be a problem.

A lid can easily be secured with a brick.

The redundant bins – I have seven – could be used for storage, or for growing plants in.

Did nobody have the sense to realise that they can’t be recycled?

Now that we have food bins, our blue bags should be less attractive to vermin and magpies, but they will still have a go, often with unsightly results. I find it useful to put my blue bags insider or under a black bin for extra protection.

The proposed new bags will not contain good, so will probably be safe – but you shouldn’t underestimate the tenacity of animals. I think I have finally defeated the squirrels hanging upside down on my bird feeders.

Questions remain, however.

When empty, will the bags blow away in a gale? How durable and eco-friendly are they?

Has any other council come up with this idea? Do we really need to use some of the savings for an extra vehicle? Why should it be necessary?

A wheelie bin is fine, if you can store it unobtrusively, but garden waste bins, with their heavier lids, develop stress fractures after a few years of being upended in the lorry. Taping over the cracks can only be a temporary solution.

I doubt that the idea of bags has been thought through properly.

The financial and environmental cost of producing all those black bins, still perfectly useful, will have been written off, but of course, it’s only the taxpayers’ money.

Trevor Edington, Wokingham

Hang on a minute…

I was delighted to read on page 13 of last week’s edition that Wokingham is not joining in the trials of eScooters. However, last Monday morning (July 27) I was almost knocked down by one being driven along the pavement in Denmark Street. Mixed messages?

Ian Fox, Finchampstead

Where are the brains?

Talking only about the south of our country, probably millions are aware that the threatened spike in the number of cases of the Covid-19 virus, is due to those who do not respect any instructions given to protect society.

I have eyewitnesses who can testify to the appalling behaviour of the young visiting Brighton and Bournemouth, plus my own experiences in Wokingham. It supports the evidence that the over 50s generally appear to be more disciplined. Too many of the ‘others’ do not care and they will probably be responsible for all or most spikes.

The undisciplined state of affairs with the young is a result of no law enforcement, especially the absence of sufficient police.

This country continues its decline and the potential for more aggro on January 1, 2021 because while we may have a Trade Agreement in place by then with the US (which I dread), we may not have a Trade Agreement with the EU.

People who know me, are probably aware that my detestation of bureaucracy in Brussels caused me to vote OUT, but since 2016 the world and Europe has changed.

We need a new Europe that retains the individuality of countries that so many of us love, visit, and where we have friends. One which establishes stronger ties and associations in trade – such as in our collective abilities in space, aviation, medicine, technology and the sciences.

We do not want a United States of Europe – where Brussels is heading, intent on total control. To a degree, we the UK, has allowed that to happen. Lovely food, great beers, great city for MEPs etc.

Why is it that my concept, in particular the benefits to the future of our children, to our happiness and security, is ignored by the government?

Reg Clifton, Wokingham

Thanks Gig House

May I through your pages, thank the Gig House, Wokingham, for giving me such a lovely birthday lunch?

As it was Sunday we did not think much would be open, but there it was.

A table for three in the lovely weather and no queuing.

The waitress was the jolliest of waitresses I have seen for ages especially in these grim times. I would recommend The Gig House for a light lunch, the most delicious of chips and amazing puddings.

I also had a double espresso which kept me awake all night (my fault).

There was even a downstairs loo (beautifully clean), and I have been frequenting The Gig House since 1980 and could not get over the “Oh Joy” of no climbing up the stairs.

Thank you Gig House for my lovely birthday lunch, the happiness of the waitress and the simple but oh so delicious meal. We should all try and keep Wokingham full.

It is a lovely place and I think people overlook that.

(Please adult smokers choose another venue to puf away as we had to move our table to eat away from the smoke).

Otherwise I would recommend the Gig House for a simple delicious, inexpensive meal and the happiest of waitresses. Thank you for my very happy birthday lunch, especially on a Sunday.I wish you all the luck in the future.

Francine Twitchett, Wokingham

Physical training

I’m pleased to see the Council’s U-turn on the introduction of permits for personal trainers in the borough’s parks. What I can’t get my head around is the fact that someone thought it was a good idea to introduce them in the first place at such an inappropriate moment, and then the subsequent lies about them being agreed in November.

Like so many of our small business owners, personal trainers have struggled during the pandemic that we continue live through. As restrictions start to ease, helping these and other business owners to rebuild their businesses is important, but the decision to kick them whilst they’re down completely baffles me.

Part of the reason for introducing the permits according to the press release was to protect the public from unqualified and uninsured trainers using these areas.

Does this mean the Council is going to start checking the qualifications and insurance of all professional’s we wish to hire? Maybe next time I need an electrician I’ll give the council a call because I’m completely incapable of checking myself.

Then there’s the short notice to stump up a large amount of money in one lump sum. It’s almost like the pandemic we’ve been living through is a figment of my imagination and cash flow is absolutely no issue for small business owners.

The press statement also said that “the aim of the permit is to help people use public open space to its best advantage, empowering them to enjoy and benefit from fitness in the great outdoors.” This is at a time that our Prime Minister launches the Better Health campaign.

So the council thinks charging struggling small business owners, who would inevitably have to pass the costs on to their council tax paying clients, helps them. We need to make it as easy as possible for people to get out and exercise for both their physical and mental health.

Local authorities need to find additional income at the moment, particularly as the government at the start of the pandemic told local authorities that they would cover the additional costs for supporting their communities through Covid, yet haven’t provided anywhere near enough money to do that.

But is wanting to profiteer from a sector who are struggling financially and using the current restrictions to enable this, really the right approach?

After much public backlash, WBC decided to U-turn on the decision, but stated that it was in the plans from November to do this, and had been an oversight on their part due to being busy with Covid. If that really was the case, then why was reference made to Covid and “these tough times” in the press release?

In fact the whole press release was about enabling exercise during the restrictions we currently face.

Not to mention the fact that it was pre-agreed in November is a complete fabrication.

At least many of the town and parish councils such as Wokingham Town Council, Winnersh Parish Council and Earley Town Council won’t need to U-turn any ridiculous decisions like this as they continue to welcome the community to their parks and green spaces to exercise to their hearts content.

Cllr Sarah Kerr, Liberal Democrat Member for Evendons Ward, Wokingham Borough Council

In touch?

Just over a year ago I successfully stood

as an independent candidate for Shinfield because as a resident I believed that Wokingham Borough Council had lost touch with the people they are meant to serve – residents.

As a councillor, I have seen that this is not always true with some Officers and councillors passionately and valiantly trying to serve.

Some very sensible initiatives being discussed, formulated and some even delivered, albeit at a frustratingly slow pace.

Residents are beginning to be heard even though selective hearing is still habitual. I actually started to think progress was being made.

But recent experiences show there is still a long way to go.

Currently many councillors seem to find out about decisions and initiatives by reading the press.

Is democracy is being bypassed by a select few?

Recent examples:

Permits for outdoor fitness training.

At a time when Boris Johnson (even he would not describe himself as slim) is rightly stating, as a country we need tackle weight and fitness issues, to protect our NHS and reduce the potential impacts of virus.

What do WBC do?

With two days notice, WBC introduce a compulsory permit for ‘personal’ training in our local parks.

So those mums who meet in the park after the school run or the local football team who want to build fitness, now need to be ‘permitted’.

All those running these sessions need to do is certify, insure (up to £10m), do a full risk assessment and pay a fee of £1,500 (for up to 10 people) or negotiate a fee if more than 10 people. (WBC, FYI) Sports teams are mainly 11 or above.

Even for one person the fee is £500.

The reality is no one is going to do this, so effectively WBC have banned these activities from our local parks.

Is this really a Council in touch with reality yet alone its residents?

Not allowed to speak. Planning across Wokingham (and the UK) is an emotive subject. For or against, it raises passionate responses. What do WBC do? Using Covid and the need for virtual meetings as an excuse, WBC have effectively blocked residents, ward and parish councillors from having the opportunity to have a voice.

You can, of course, write a letter of up to 390 words that should be read (trust us) by all those on the planning committee.

Is this in touch with residents? Is it democratic?

Recognising plastic. Wet paper and card is a known problem to recycling companies. WBC proposes to give residents’ hessian’ sacks to keep it dry. Sounds sensible but the sacks are in fact themselves plastic.

Worse than that they are multiple material construction (they are weighted) which means they cannot be recycled.

What happens to the existing boxes?

Can they be recycled?

As there has been no consultation we don’t yet know the answers to these questions. Is this in touch? It might even be a good idea, who knows except the select few?

What other ‘initiatives’ will come out from WBC with little to no notice or consultation or debate? It would seem that there is a long way to go before we get a Council that is really in touch with its residents.

Cllr Jim Frewin, independent councillor for Shinfield South, Wokingham Borough Council

Think sight

With lockdown easing, it’s clear the Government wants us to become more active, return to work and dine out again.

To support this, local authorities have already begun to create new cycle lanes,

e-scooter trials have started, and more tables and chairs are appearing on our pavements.

But some of these changes are having a direct impact on blind and partially sighted people, who can’t see where new cycle lanes cross walkways, find it difficult to identify silent e-scooters and have paths blocked by al fresco dining outside restaurants.

It’s essential that local authorities consult with disabled people to consider the effect these changes may have on people who are blind or partially sighted, or who have other mobility issues.

Space for new cycle lanes should be taken from roads, have controlled crossings, and not affect bus stop access. E-scooter trials must not inadvertently increase obstacles on the pavement, and businesses considering putting furniture outside should think about how disabled people will navigate around it.

Our ‘new normal’ should be as open and inclusive as possible, to help everyone get back outside – not make it more difficult.

Eleanor Thompson, Head of Policy and Public Affairs, RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

