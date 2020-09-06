READERS LETTERS EXTRA: Tuppence a bag

Each day I Feed The Birds, for tuppence a bag.

I also decided to check in my garden for my Chim-Chimney-Chim-Chimney-Chim-Chimmey Choroo to make sure there was no damage from the storms of August 21 – thankfully there was no damage.

I decided for this year, to have a Jolly Holiday at home this year doing a stay-cation rather than going abroad or to the packed beaches.

Later, on a nice walk, I passed in the town a Pavement Artist drawing a nice magical scene in chalk on the ground, it looked good enough to jump straight into!

Ah, it’s good for a Man To Have His Dreams!

I then passed a new British Bank, but that was not open yet. The bank described itself as being a branch of the Fidelity, Fiduciary Bank – must be a new starter as I hadn’t heard of that bank before.

I found I was able to keep a good Step In Time in my pace and then I got into the countryside and walked up a hill where, with it being still windy, I decided to join with others [socially distant of course] and accepted an invite to Let’s Go Fly A Kite, for which I Love to Laugh at that memory as my Kite went soaring!

After which I returned home to have a nice cup of tea with a Spoonful Of Sugar to help the medicine go down!

I think I may struggle to Stay Awake this evening!

But I did watch a fascinating documentary about Sister Suffragettes and then after that another reality show of a Perfect Nanny where they crowned the 2020 winner!

There was a nice Overture music to that and they were asking contestants for the next series to apply as well.

I was glad though that I did not take my raised umbrella with me during the windy weather, as I would very much have been like Mary Poppins and taken off into the air even if the wind were to change direction.

Such is The Life I Lead that all in all today has been a Supercalifragalisticexpialiodocious sort of day!

Ian Hydon, Wokingham [with thanks to Disney including the song-writers of the film Mary Poppins].

What do you think? Send your letters to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

