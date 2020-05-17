Reader’s poem: Our Crazy Christmas

Crowthorne-based poet Clare Bevan has been reflecting on life in lockdown for this verse.

Our lives felt so boring, we all heaved a sigh —

Then somebody said: “Let’s give Christmas a try.”

For no special reason. We didn’t know why…

But the days were so dreary, our hopes hit the wall,

So we ransacked the loft. Hung a star in the hall,

While Dad (wearing antlers) threw sweets at us all.

We dangled our garlands of holly leaves (fake);

There were cards to be crafted; a Grotto to make,

As Mum perched a penguin on top of a cake.

We couldn’t find crackers to rattle or flap,

But we told silly jokes and we all shouted ‘SNAP’ !

Then we sang happy songs so our Granny could clap.

The pot-plants wore tinfoil; the puppy wore wings;

We wrapped empty boxes with ribbons and strings

And we acted a play about camels and kings…

We sat round a picture of flickery flames;

We tried to guess film-stars and world-famous names;

Then we all got the giggles; invented daft games…

When suddenly, somehow, without any snow

We all heard a jingle, a merry: “Ho! Ho!”

We gazed at each other. The room seemed to glow.

Our house was still dusty. Our paintings still wet.

There weren’t any glittering tables to set,

Or huge heaps of presents. Or riches –

And yet

That was the Christmas

We’ll never forget.

