READERS’ POETRY: Dreaming

by Guest contributor0
Picture: Pikist

‘Hey, Hey, We’re having a party’

Come on over to mine

No more worries about distancing

We’re back to normal and we’re fine

Come all our friends and neighbours

Come relations far and near

Forget about the virus

There’s nothing more to fear

We’ll hug and kiss each other

And pass round plates of food

And laugh and sing together

In a good old party mood

But now I wake from dreaming

Of as it was before

This virus called Corona

Came marching through our door

When will our lives be free again

Is there a beam of light that gleams

Or will ‘Hey, Hey, Let’s Party’

Be forever in our dreams.

Jean Hill

