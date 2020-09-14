READERS’ POETRY: Dreaming

‘Hey, Hey, We’re having a party’
Come on over to mine
No more worries about distancing
We’re back to normal and we’re fine
Come all our friends and neighbours
Come relations far and near
Forget about the virus
There’s nothing more to fear
We’ll hug and kiss each other
And pass round plates of food
And laugh and sing together
In a good old party mood
But now I wake from dreaming
Of as it was before
This virus called Corona
Came marching through our door
When will our lives be free again
Is there a beam of light that gleams
Or will ‘Hey, Hey, Let’s Party’
Be forever in our dreams.
Jean Hill
