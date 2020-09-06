READERS’ POETRY: I’ll Not Run

I remember well my Granddad

In the last years of the war

Upright, proud, and stubborn

And British to the core

He lived downstairs, the flat below

And each morning I would creep

Across the lino covered floor

Eyes misted still with sleep

Up I’d climb upon his lap

And in his old and worn-out chair

He’d read from his newspaper

The tales of Rupert Bear

But Granddad had an inner strength

Too old, not called to fight

In typical ‘Dad’s Army’ style

He’d fire-watch through the night

And “I’ll not run from Hitler”

Was a phrase he’d often use

As bombs rained down on London

And dismal was the news

“No, I’ll not dance to Hitler’s tune”

As he quoted Churchill’s speech

He’d fight on each street corner

And on every English beach

So let’s replicate his spirit

We’re British through and through

And we’ll shown this rotten virus

Just what we Brits can do

And our valiant island nation

Corona thought it could invade

Will once again take up the fight

And show we’re unafraid

With patriotic fervour

The Bulldog Breed is still alive

We Brits, we won’t surrender

From the virus we’ll survive

So in my Granddad’s image

And all brave souls before

We won’t run from this virus

That’s dared to breach our shore

You are an unseen enemy

And many a life you’ll take

But history has taught us

The British spirit you won’t break

We’ll fight it out together

’Though isolated we may be

But each of us will do our bit

Until once more we’re free.

Jean Hill

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? Email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk