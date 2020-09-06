READERS’ POETRY: I’ll Not Run

I remember well my Granddad
In the last years of the war
Upright, proud, and stubborn
And British to the core
He lived downstairs, the flat below
And each morning I would creep
Across the lino covered floor
Eyes misted still with sleep
Up I’d climb upon his lap
And in his old and worn-out chair
He’d read from his newspaper
The tales of Rupert Bear
But Granddad had an inner strength
Too old, not called to fight
In typical ‘Dad’s Army’ style
He’d fire-watch through the night
And “I’ll not run from Hitler”
Was a phrase he’d often use
As bombs rained down on London
And dismal was the news
“No, I’ll not dance to Hitler’s tune”
As he quoted Churchill’s speech
He’d fight on each street corner
And on every English beach
So let’s replicate his spirit
We’re British through and through
And we’ll shown this rotten virus
Just what we Brits can do
And our valiant island nation
Corona thought it could invade
Will once again take up the fight
And show we’re unafraid
With patriotic fervour
The Bulldog Breed is still alive
We Brits, we won’t surrender
From the virus we’ll survive
So in my Granddad’s image
And all brave souls before
We won’t run from this virus
That’s dared to breach our shore
You are an unseen enemy
And many a life you’ll take
But history has taught us
The British spirit you won’t break
We’ll fight it out together
’Though isolated we may be
But each of us will do our bit
Until once more we’re free.
Jean Hill
