READERS’ POETRY: Place of dreams

Take me away to a place I already know

Clear blue sky and soft white fluffy clouds

A safe place

Where dreams live

Dreams perch on a tree swing in a field of hope

Overlooking a brook, bullrushes merrily wave in the breeze

An old wooden seat, aged with happy gasps of all that have gone before

Soft rope holds steady, sturdy

Sit me in the swing that I already know

Expectation and promise

Adjust the seat and hold the soft rope

Prepare me with a comforting embrace

Fit my feet softly on the ground below

Ready to catch with effortless ease

Stretch out my feet, feel the sun on my face

Hang my head back, swing my hair gently

Are you ready?

Take a mental picture of the moment

Close my eyes and capture time’s essence

Every movement a new one

Am I ready?

Next movement is a thought, a motion

A plan, goal, decision A reason, purpose

Let me go

Dreams awaken and collide around me

Spark energy from a familiar place

Rush air around me

Shift the ground beneath me

Bullrushes wave, a pebble drops and ripples

Do you notice?

Truth, home, now

Swing me back and forth with effortless abandon

Watch feelings course through me

Notice as they connect

Watch as they change

Hope and possibility

I’ve arrived at a place

A place I already know

Thank you for guiding me here

The place of my dreams

Sarah Sylvester

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk