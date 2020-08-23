The Wokingham Paper

READERS’ POETRY: Place of dreams

by Guest contributor0
Cloud
Picture: Kranich17 from Pixabay

Take me away to a place I already know
Clear blue sky and soft white fluffy clouds
A safe place
Where dreams live

Dreams perch on a tree swing in a field of hope
Overlooking a brook, bullrushes merrily wave in the breeze
An old wooden seat, aged with happy gasps of all that have gone before
Soft rope holds steady, sturdy

Sit me in the swing that I already know
Expectation and promise
Adjust the seat and hold the soft rope
Prepare me with a comforting embrace

Fit my feet softly on the ground below
Ready to catch with effortless ease
Stretch out my feet, feel the sun on my face
Hang my head back, swing my hair gently

Are you ready?
Take a mental picture of the moment
Close my eyes and capture time’s essence
Every movement a new one
Am I ready?

Next movement is a thought, a motion
A plan, goal, decision A reason, purpose
Let me go

Dreams awaken and collide around me
Spark energy from a familiar place
Rush air around me
Shift the ground beneath me

Bullrushes wave, a pebble drops and ripples
Do you notice?

Truth, home, now
Swing me back and forth with effortless abandon
Watch feelings course through me
Notice as they connect
Watch as they change
Hope and possibility

I’ve arrived at a place
A place I already know
Thank you for guiding me here
The place of my dreams

Sarah Sylvester

Have you written any lockdown-inspired verse? We’d love to be able to share them with our readers, email news@wokinghampaper.co.uk

Related posts

UKIP won’t stand in General, but vows to be back next year

Phil Creighton

More than 100,000 new affordable homes needed for key workers each year

Jess Warren

PREVIEW: We’re off to see the Wizard with EBOS

Gemma Davidson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.