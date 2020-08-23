READERS’ POETRY: Place of dreams

Take me away to a place I already know
Clear blue sky and soft white fluffy clouds
A safe place
Where dreams live
Dreams perch on a tree swing in a field of hope
Overlooking a brook, bullrushes merrily wave in the breeze
An old wooden seat, aged with happy gasps of all that have gone before
Soft rope holds steady, sturdy
Sit me in the swing that I already know
Expectation and promise
Adjust the seat and hold the soft rope
Prepare me with a comforting embrace
Fit my feet softly on the ground below
Ready to catch with effortless ease
Stretch out my feet, feel the sun on my face
Hang my head back, swing my hair gently
Are you ready?
Take a mental picture of the moment
Close my eyes and capture time’s essence
Every movement a new one
Am I ready?
Next movement is a thought, a motion
A plan, goal, decision A reason, purpose
Let me go
Dreams awaken and collide around me
Spark energy from a familiar place
Rush air around me
Shift the ground beneath me
Bullrushes wave, a pebble drops and ripples
Do you notice?
Truth, home, now
Swing me back and forth with effortless abandon
Watch feelings course through me
Notice as they connect
Watch as they change
Hope and possibility
I’ve arrived at a place
A place I already know
Thank you for guiding me here
The place of my dreams
Sarah Sylvester
