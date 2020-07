A READING-BASED folk music organisation is bringing tunes to the home through a virtual concert.

Readifolk will be live streaming a performance by Jimmy Lee, singer, songwriter and raconteur this Sunday evening.

The concert is sponsored by Reading Borough Council. And the show will be streamed on Zoom from 8pm until 10.30pm.

It’s free, but to access the link, email: colin@readifolk.org.uk

For more information, visit: www.readifolk.org.uk/index.html