Reading 0-0 Huddersfield: Royals held to drab draw by struggling Terriers

Reading were unable to make it two wins on the bounce after they were held to a goalless draw by relegation battling Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals were unable to build on their spectacular 5-0 away win at Luton Town, but kept a second consecutive clean sheet for the first time since the league restarted.

Mark Bowen made just one change from Saturday’s big win, with Jordan Obita in for the injured Ovie Ejaria.

The Royals were up against a Huddersfield side scrapping for their lives coming into the game just two points above the relegation zone and in desperate need of points.

The Terriers finished bottom of the Premier League last season and are looking to avoid a double relegation.

Reading had most of the possession inside the Huddersfield half in the opening moments of the game but failed to create a clear cut chance.

The visitors found their way into the game and worked a couple of neat moves with the attacking threat of Chris Willock, Emile Smith-Rowe and their top scorer Karlan Grant, but were unable to test Rafael Cabral in the Royals goal.

Saturday’s four goal hero Yakou Meite picked up the first card of the game after fouling Harry Toffolo wide on the left wing.

Both sides looked jaded as the Royals failed to produce the same swagger that they showed on Saturday against Luton.

Michael Morrison stayed alert to get in front of a powerful effort from Willock.

Smith Rowe then made an intelligent run on the right wing and was well found as he cut onto his left foot in the box, but he could only produce a tame effort which was easily saved by Rafael.

The Terriers looked the more likely to find an opener as Willock burst through the middle of the pitch and laid the ball off for Grant who turned onto his left foot but spooned his effort high and wide.

Reading’s best chance of the half came in the 36th minute when Pele picked up the loose ball in midfield and transitioned the ball to John Swift who slipped a through ball to George Puscas who tried to clip the ball over Lossl but the keeper was on guard to his attempt and caught with ease.

Jordan Obita battles for possession. Picture: Steve Smyth

Pele impressed again as he spotted the run of Meite and lifted the ball over the top of the Huddersfield defence but Meite failed to make contact to guide the ball towards goal as he tried to watch the ball onto his left foot.

The sides went into half-time level after a fairly low key opening 45 minutes with neither side showing the cutting edge to find the back of the net.

Meite tried his luck form distance early in the second half but failed to get a proper connection on his effort as it rolled out for a goal kick.

Swift spun away from his marker on the half-way line with a clever piece of skill and laid the ball out wide to Obita who whipped in a cross to win Reading a corner, but Huddersfield defended resolutely to keep the game goalless.

Grant looked destined to pull the trigger in the box for Huddersfield as he looked to work some space but Osho stuck to him like glue with a brilliant piece of defending before making the block to get the ball out of danger.

Bowen made his first change of the match in the 65th minute as Michael Olise replaced Puscas as Meite moved into a central forward role.

Pele picked up a yellow card after he put in a cynical challenge on Smith-Rowe to prevent the Arsenal loanee from bursting forward into the Royals half.

The second half followed the pattern of the first with both sides failing to create many chances in a lacklustre contest.

Rafael had to stay alert to keep out a chance at his near post as Alex Pritchard’s effort deflected off Tyler Blackett and almost crept in.

With less than 10 minutes left, Bowen made three more changes as Lucas Boye, Garath McCleary and Chris Gunter were brought on for Osho, Pele and Obita.

Despite six minutes of stoppage tine being added on at the end of the second half, the game would end goalless as the points were shared in a disappointing contest at the Madejski.

The point lifts the Royals up one place into 13th in the Championship table.

Reading travel away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday before hosting Middlesbrough next Tuesday.

Reading: Rafael, Osho, Blackett, Morrison, McIntyre, Rinomhota, Pelé, Swift, Méïté, Obita, Pușcaș.

Subs: Walker, Gunter, Moore, Baldock, McCleary, Boyé, Olise, Adam, Richards.

Huddersfield Town: Lossl, Toffolo, Hogg, Chalobah, Willock, Grant, Mounie, Schindler, Stankovic, King, Smith-Rowe.

Subs: Coleman, Kachunga, Stearman, Pritchard, Quander, Pyke, Brown, Demaco, Duhaney, O’Brien