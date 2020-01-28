Reading 0-1 Bristol City: Toothless Royals beaten by Bristol

READING’S ambitious play-off hopes took a blow as Jamie Paterson’s second half goal proved enough for Bristol City to take all three points away from the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals stay in 15th in the Championship, while their opponents move up three places and into the final play-off places with 29 league matches played. The loss means that Reading are now 10 points outside of the play-off positions.

Paterson’s 62nd minute strike gave Bristol the lead, and the visitors held on despite a late fight back from Reading which saw the hosts hit the post, before Gunter’s lobbed effort was headed off the line in the final few minutes.

Mark Bowen made no changes from the Reading side that gained a valuable point on the road against promotion pushing Nottingham Forest.

The Royals threatened to make an early impact on the game as George Puscas charged through the middle but his shot was blocked by the experienced Ashley Williams with less than a minute played.

A section of Bristol City fans believed their team had taken the lead when Andreas Wienmann’s header rippled the net, but unfortunately for them it had landed the wrong side of Rafael’s post into the side netting after a dangerous cross from Niclas Eliasson.

The Royals began to grow into the half after early spells of Bristol possession when Pele’s neat switch of play found Chris Gunter on the right wing who won a corner after his shot was deflected behind.

Eliasson again threatened down the right but Jamie Paterson couldn’t direct his header on target. Famara Diedhou looked almost certain to score from a goalmouth scramble after a corner, but Michael Morrison put his body in the way of the ball before Liam Moore hooked the ball clear of danger.

John Swift tested the fingertips of Bristol goalkeeper Daniel Bentley with a 25-yard drive which dipped and almost beat the keeper who just managed to turn the ball around the post.

Morrison enjoyed a solid half up against the physical Diedhiou, who was over physical for the referee’s liking which resulted in him picking up the first caution of the game after an aerial challenge against the Royals centre back.

Gunter picked up Reading’s first booking but Bristol wasted their chance to put the ball in the box by playing their free kick short as the referee blew for half-time with the game scoreless.

Morrison continued to venture forward and played a quick give and go before winning the Royals a corner after his shot was deflected behind.

Reading created the best chance of the game so far from the resulting corner as Morrison leapt to head Swift’s corner across goal but Ovie Ejaria lifted the ball over the bar from just four yards out.

But it was Bristol who broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Paterson. He got in behind the Reading defence as Eliasson slipped a through ball to him which he stroked past Rafael into the bottom left corner.

Jamie Paterson scored the only goal of the game. Pictures: Steve Smyth.

Ejaria burst forward to win Reading a free kick in a good position just minutes later as they searched for an equaliser. Swift set his sights but struck a tame effort which bounced into the grateful gloves of Bentley.

Bowen made a positive change in search of a comeback as Yakou Meite replaced Tyler Blackett with 20 minutes to play. Sone Aluko was then brought on for his first Championship appearance of the season to replace Swift just a few minutes later.

Having struggled to break down the Bristol defence, Reading came agonisingly close to scoring twice within a few seconds as Meite’s header bounced off the post and rolled across the line before Gunter saw his curling effort headed off the line.

Meite had another half chance as he broke into the box but pulled his shot wide in stoppage time as the visitors held out for a vital victory in their push up the table.

The Royals face two trips to Cardiff City in four days, taking on Neil Harris’ side in the Championship on Friday, before facing them in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday evening.

Reading: Rafael, Gunter, Moore. Morrison, Blackett, Pele, Obita, Olise, Swift, Ejaria, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Rinomhota, Baldock, Meite, Aluko, Adam, Richards.



Bristol City: Bentley, Hunt, Dasilva, Baker, Smith, Brownhill, Diedhiou, Weinmann, Eliasson, Paterson, Williams.

Subs: O’Dowda, Semenyo, Moore, Rowe, Maenpaa, Massengo, Palmer.

Goals: Paterson 62′

Attendance: 11,633

Visitors: 1,934