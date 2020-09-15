Reading 0-1 Luton Town: Royals exit EFL Cup as Hatters earn Man United tie

A lacklustre performance from a changed Royals team saw them crash out of the EFL Cup in the second-round against Luton Town.

Jacob Clark scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute to set up a third-round tie against Manchester United.

With a glamour tie up for grabs, Veljko Paunović made 11 changes to his team that beat Derby County on Saturday, but the changes didn’t reap any rewards.

The Serbian boss made the dream start to his tenure as Royals boss after first-half goals from Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria earned Reading three away points in the opening game of the 2020/21 Championship season.

A young Royals side were led out by Sam Baldock, but they struggled to stamp their impact on the game to try and win their way into the new boss’ plans.

It was Luton who took the initiative early on as Kazenga Lualua showed quick feet to get down the left wing and win the first corner of the game after his cross was deflected behind by Tom Holmes.

The resulting corner ended with a wild shot from George Moncur which flew harmlessly off target.

Sone Aluko had Reading’s first attempt of the game but got his effort horribly wrong as he scuffed his volley off for a throw in.

Luke Southwood was then called into action as he got down low with a quick reaction save to deny Danny Hylton’s header.

Reading were on the back foot and Luton got their reward when they found a breakthrough in the 23rd minute through Jordan Clark.

He rose high and hung in the air before directing a powerful header into the far corner from Ryhs Norrington-Davies’ cross to give the Hatters a deserved lead.

Paunović‘s side enjoyed more possession after going a goal behind but failed to create a clear cut chance as they were limited to long range efforts as Baldock fired a left foot shot high and wide.

The Royals boss was animated on the sidelines in an appeal for a penalty when Ethan Bristow’s cross looked to have struck a Luton hand in the box, but the referee wasn’t interested.

Reading needed an improved second half showing but almost went two behind when Tom McIntyre nearly diverted a cross into his own net as the ball whiskered just past Southwood’s far post.

Lualua picked up the first yellow of the game just after the hour mark after going in with a heavy, mistimed tackle on Tennai Watson.

There was more cause for concern for the Royals when Hylton’s looping header dropped just wide of the post as the Hatters looked to extend their advantage.

The first change of the evening saw Marc McNulty replace by Lynford Sackey to make his first-team debut.

Dejan Tetek looked to mark his debut with a moment to savour as made a blistering run through two defenders and into the box but Baldock hit a weak shot at the keeper after the ball fell at his feet.

Reading came closest to finding an allusive equaliser when Sone Aluko’s free kick were headed across the face of goal from Holmes but wasn’t converted by a blue shirt as Luton survived their only big scare of the half.

Reading host Barnsley on Saturday in their first home league fixture of the new campaign.

Reading: Southwood, Watson, Bristow, McIntyre, Araruna, Tetek, Aluko, McNulty, Baldock, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Sackey, Abbey, East, Pendlebury, Ajose, Melvin-Lambert

Luton Town: Shea, Tunnicliffe, Bradley, Hylton, Shinnie, Moncour, Lockyer, Clark, Norrington-Davies, Lualua, Bree

Subs: Cranie, Cornick, Lee, Rea, Collins, Kioso, Sluga

Goals: Clarke 24′