Reading 1-1 Cardiff City: Emotional Meite scores to earn Royals FA Cup replay

YAKOU MEITE’s goal earned Reading an FA Cup fourth-round replay after the Royals responded with a quick equaliser after Cardiff City’s early opener.

Callum Paterson gave Cardiff a lead five minutes into the game but the game was levelled up just three minutes later by an emotional Yakou Meite.

The Bluebirds put Reading under pressure in the second half after McIntyre was send off for the hosts, but the Royals held out to earn a replay at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Mark Bowen made 11 changes to the side who grabbed a late point away at Nottingham Forest in midweek, while Neil Harris made seven changes to his Cardiff team.

The two sides are separated by just two points in the Championship table, with the Bluebirds in 13th and Reading just behind in 15th.

A lively start to the game saw Yakou Meite break his way into the box after nut-megging Joe Bennett but he could only manage a tame shot on goal from an acute angle.

With just five minutes on the clock, Cardiff scored with their first chance of the game. Aden Flint knocked the ball down with a header for Callum Paterson who directed the ball past Sam Walker into the corner to put the Bluebirds ahead.

The Royals looked shaken as they gave away possession cheaply straight from kick-off as Tom McIntyre was closed down which led to Robert Glatezel firing a shot just wide of the target from 25 yards.

But Reading found their feet and put the game back on level terms just three minutes after Cardiff’s opener.

Charlie Adam slotted the ball over the top for Yakou Meite who put the ball past Alex Smithies with a controlled finish from close range. Meite showed an out-pour of emotion with a message for his late father underneath his shirt, after he sadly passed away earlier in the week.

An understandably emotional Meite was met by the rest of the Reading team who shared a special moment with their teammate after his equaliser.

Yakou Meite nets the equaliser. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

Harris was forced into an early Cardiff change as Marlon Pack replaced Joe Ralls in midfield for the away side.

Will Vaulks took aim from distance and forced a smart save from Walker who flew to his left to turn his effort away before the rebound flashed across the face of goal.

Robert Glatzel managed to take the ball around Walker, despite the keeper getting a hand to the ball, but could only hit the side netting from a tight angle.

It was then Reading who created two huge chances as Meite was let down by his heavy touch and smothered by Smithies after he had found space behind the Cardiff defence.

Meite then thought he had grabbed a second goal after Sone Aluko tricked his way past Sol Bamba and hit a powerful shot towards goal which was parried out to Meite who put the ball in the net, but was denied by the linesman’s offside flag.

McIntyre picked up a booking for a cynical foul late in the half as the teams went in level at half-time after an even contest, with it all to play for in the second half.

Matt Miazga had to go off on a stretcher after a nasty collision, with a suspected ankle injury. He was replaced by Gabriel Osho.

Matt Miazga was stretchered off in the second half.

Sol Bamba almost found the back of the net with an audacious back heel flick from the centre back which went just wide of Walker’s far post.

Garath McCleary cut in from the wing and tested the hands of Smithies with a drive at goal which was caught by the keeper as the cup tie remained level going into the final 20 minutes.

Bowen made his second change to bring on young forward Ben House in place of Danny Loader.

With both sides searching for a winner late in the game, Walker made a superb stop as he reacted quickly to keep out Glatzel.

Reading would play the final 10 minutes of the tie with one less player as McIntyre picked up a second booking and was subsequently given his marching orders.

Just moments after the red card, Cardiff had a golden opportunity to score a goal that would surely win the tie as the ball came across the face of the goal and fell at the head of Bamba, who had an empty goal to aim at from two yards out, but somehow he directed his header wide of the post to provide a huge let off for the Royals.

The youthful looking Royals side battled to hold on to a draw to force the tie to a replay.

Reading return to Championship action on Tuesday evening when they host Bristol City.

Reading: Walker, Howe, Miazga, McIntyre, Richards, Rinomhota, Adam, McCleary, Meite, Loader, Aluko.

Subs: Boyce-Clarke, Burley, East, Osho, Medford-Smith, House, Dorsett.

Cardiff: Smithies, Bacuna, Flint, Bamba (c), Bennett, Vaulks, Ralls, Paterson, Whyte, Murphy, Glatzel.

Subs: Ehteridge, Morrison, Pack, Nelson, Richards, Hoilett, Sang

Goals: Paterson 5′, Meite 8′