Reading 1-2 Sheffield United (AET): Blades blunt resilient Royals with extra-time winner in FA Cup fifth-round

BILLY SHARP scored in the 105th minute as it took Premier League Sheffield United extra-time to squeeze their way past a resilient Reading side in the FA Cup fifth-round.

Puscas levelled from the penalty spot two minutes before the break to ensure the tie would be level going into half-time to cancel out David McGoldrick’s second minute opener.

But substitute and former Royals loanee Sharp came off the bench to score the decisive goal just before half-time in extra-time as the Royals exited the FA Cup in the fifth-round.

Having earned a crucial win against Barnsley on Saturday to take a step towards Championship safety, Mark Bowen named an unchanged starting line-up, with captain Liam Moore returning to the bench.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder made five changes to his starting line-up, with the high flying Blades, who are in contention for a Champions League place, continue with their preferred system of three at the back.

With the odds already stacked against Reading up against top flight opposition, they made a terrible start to the game as they conceded with just two minutes gone.

United came forward on the left with their first foray forward, David McGoldrick was left unmarked and connected with Ben Osborn’s cross as headed the ball into the ground and past Rafael to give the Blades a very early lead.

The Royals grew into the game after nightmare start to the tie as they became more comfortable in possession and began to keep the ball.

Reading worked a good passing move out wide to the right wing before Yakou Meite lashed a fierce effort at goal form 25 yards which forced a strong hand from Dean Henderson to keep it from soaring into the top corner.

United were patient with the ball as they looked to stretch their lead with Jack O’Connell’s through ball almost finding the run of Lys Mousset who made a darting run beyond the Reading defence.

Blades captain John Egan then gave the Royals a scare as he met a corner but flicked his effort onto the roof of the net. McGoldrick tried a speculative effort from range but Rafael was equal to it and managed to palm it away from goal.

With just three minutes to go until the break, Reading were awarded a penalty. Andy Rinomhota made a run into the box to try and get on the end of a deep cross but was knocked to the ground by George Baldock, with referee Kevin Friend pointing to the spot.

George Puscas stepped up and confidently struck the ball beyond the reach of Henderson into the bottom right hand corner to level the cup tie going into half-time with his fourth goal in five games.

Bowen’s side picked up where they left off having scored at a crucial stage in the game and had a few early efforts in the second half. Andy Yiadom, seemingly growing in confidence, tried to score a wonder goal as he chested the ball down and volleyed from distance but it flew high and wide.

Michael Olise then delivered an inviting cross in the direction of Puscas who went down under a challenge and appealed for a penalty, but the referee wasn’t interested and waved play on.

Reading continued to venture forward as John Swift spun cleverly to create some space in the midfield before chipping a delightful ball into the box for Meite to run onto, but the Ivorian couldn’t quite reach it despite his best efforts.

It took the Blades until the 68th minute to create a clear chance in the second half with another inviting cross being met by goalscorer McGoldrick, but he headed his effort inches over the bar.

Reading looked to steal a decisive goal with just two minutes of the 90 to play as Henderson played safe by tipping Swift’s cross out for a corner, but United defended comfortably to avert any danger.

With the sides deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, the game went into 30 minutes of extra-time to try and find a winner before the game would have to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Bowen opted to make his first changes of the match in the 97th minute as Ejaria and Olise made way for Ayub Timbe Masika and Pele.

The Royals’ best chance in extra-time fell to Rinomhota who weaved his way into the box but didn’t connect properly with the bouncing ball as he skewed his shot wide.

Sheffield United finally broke the resilience of the Royals in the 105th minute as Billy Sharp ghosted in at the back post to head in from close range.

Pele came inches away from clinching a last minute equaliser as he took aim from outside the box but his shot whistled inches past Henderson’s post.

Reading were unable to find a second equaliser despite creating a few half chances in the game as they exited the FA Cup despite a fine effort against their Premier League opponents.

They return to championship action on Saturday away at Birmingham City.

Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Morrison, Miazga, Obita, Rinomhota, Olise, Swift, Ejaria, Meite, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Moore, Baldock, McCleary, Blackett, Masika, Pele

Sheffield United: Henderson, O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Osborn, Baldock, Berge, Lundstram, Freeman, Mousset, McGoldrick

Subs: Jagielka, Sharp, Verrips, Retsos, McBurnie, Zivkovic, Robinson

Goals: McGoldrick 2′, Puscas 43′ (pen), Sharp 115′