Reading 2-0 Barnsley: Meite and Puscas score to relieve Royals relegation fears

READING eased their fears of being dragged further into the relegation battle as goals from Yakou Meite and George Puscas earned Mark Bowen’s side a much needed home win.

Meite opened the scoring from close range after 17 minutes before Puscas wrapped up the three points with a brilliantly taken second in the 60th minute.

The Royals stay in 16th position in the Championship, but are now eight points away from the relegation zone.

Following Reading’s horror show on Wednesday evening which saw them lost 3-0 o struggling Wigan Athletic, manager Mark Bowen made five changes to the starting line-up as Matt Miazga returned from injury to replace captain Liam Moore who missed out through illness.

George Puscas also returned to the starting eleven, while Andy Rinomhota, Michael Olise and Jordan Obita were all chosen to start.

Despite not being dubbed as a ‘must win’ game by Bowen, the Royals came into the game just five points outside the relegation zone with Barnsley (23rd) also facing their own battle to stay in the Championship having won their last three matches.

Ovie Ejaria had Reading’s first shot on target six minutes into the game after Michael Olise showed neat footwork to roll the ball past a defender, before he played the ball to Ejaria who cut onto his right and forced a save from Bradley Collins.

The Royals took the lead with 16 minutes gone with a scrappy opener. John Swift’s free kick was flicked on and hooked into the corner by Yakou Meite who got the finishing touch as he stretched out his right boot to put the ball past Collins.

Reading v Barnsley. Yakou Meite opens the scoring. Picture by Steve Smyth.

Barnsley came close to an instant response as Jacob Brown drove towards goal and hit a low curling drive which fell just inches wide of Rafael’s far post.

Reading controlled much of the half with a much improved display after Wednesday’s shocking defeat to Wigan, with Ejaria finding lots of space after being reverted to his preferred position, playing just behind Puscas.

The Royals looked to counter quickly following a Barnsley free kick as Ejaria battled to win the ball and slip in Puscas, but the Romanian strayed just offside.

Connor Chaplin had a half chance as he was left unmarked at the back post, but fired over from an acute angle, before Puscas tried an optimistic effort o the half volley from 25 yards out which flew wide.

Ejaria showed a mesmerising piece of skill on the halfway line to spin away from Alex Mowatt, before Ben Williams picked up a yellow for preventing Olise breaking forward on the counter.

Cauley Woodrow was looking to add to his tally of 14 Championship goals this season as he scuffed a low drive wide of Rafael’s far post.

Rafael then made two super saves right at the end of the half to preserve Reading’s lead. After Obita lost possession on the halfway line, Kilian Ludewig drove forward and found Woodrow who was kept out by Rafael on two occasions after the Brazilian keeper parried away his first shot before flying high to his right to tip his second shot over the bar.

Looking for a two-goal buffer, Reading made a bright start to the second half as Meite did well to make a darting run towards the front post to connect with Puscas’ cross, but headed wide having beaten two defenders to the ball.

Barnsley had made all three of their substitutions with less than an hour played as they looked to change their fortunes and build on their fight for Championship survival.

But on the hour mark, Puscas netted his ninth Championship goal of the season to give the Royals an important two-goal advantage. The Romanian did brilliantly to spin away from his marker after he latched onto Obita’s long pass and finished confidently as he dispatched the ball into the right corner past the reach of Collins.

George Puscas scores. Reading v Barnsley. Pictures by Steve Smyth

Reading’s first change saw Garath McCleary replace Meite in the 64th minute.

Barnsley looked to replicate Reading’s first goal with a scrappy effort from a corner but Rafael managed to wrap his arms around the ball to keep the Tykes out.

Bowen’s second change saw Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika come on for his debut to replace Olise with 20 minutes left in the contest.

The visitors failed to create any clear cut chances on goal as Mike-Steven Bahre and Woodrow both tried their luck from long range but missed the target.

Swift was replaced by Pele in Reading’s final substitution of the match with just over 10 minutes to play.

Reading held out for a comfortable win to earn their first home victory since Boxing Day. They face midweek FA Cup action at home to Premier League Sheffield United, before travelling away to face Birmingham City.

Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Miazga, Morrison, Obita, Rinomhota, Swift, Ejaria, Meite, Olise, Puscas.

Subs: Walker, Baldock, McCleary, Blackett, Masika, Richards, Pele.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Sollbauer, Halme, Ludewig, Mowatt, Ritzmaier, Odour, Woodrow, Brown, Chaplin.

Subs: Williams, Dougall, Bahre, Walton, Thomas, Schmidt, Siomes Inacio

Goals: Meite 17′, Puscas 60′