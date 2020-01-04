Reading 2-2 Blackpool: Royals equalise twice to avoid early FA Cup exit amid Blackpool penalty miss

BLACKPOOL missed the chance to shock Reading at the Madejski Stadium as Armand Gnanduillet struck the crossbar from a penalty after they had twice taken the lead in the FA Cup third-round tie.

Blackpool had led twice through Nathan Delfouneso and Gnanduillet while Sam Baldock and Danny Loader netted for the Royals. The sides settled for a draw after Gnanduillet’s unsuccessful panenka attempt from the penalty spot hit the crossbar, with the teams facing a third-round replay at Bloomfield Road.

Having endured a busy and very successful Christmas and New Year fixture schedule, Mark Bowen made 11 changes as Reading hosted League One side Blackpool Town.

Sam Baldock returned to the side following his injury, while Sone Aluko was named on the bench in his first inclusion since returning last month from his loan deal in China. Former Blackpool captain Charlie Adam was omitted from the squad after his heavy involvement in recent Championship fixtures.

The Royals were looking for a first FA Cup third-round success since 2015 on the back on four consecutive Championship victories.

Reading started brightly with a wave of early attacks as Garath McCleary tried his luck from distance but missed the target after Sam Baldock had pressed determinedly to win the ball high up the pitch.

The Royals early dominance continued as Baldock released a shot from 25 yards which Mark Howard saved comfortably, before Matt Miazga headed just over the bar from Jordan Obita’s dangerous delivery from a corner.

After giving the ball up cheaply in their own half, McCleary drove at goal and had a shot from distance that was well blocked as the Royals continued to search for an opener.

Blackpool’s first attempt at goal came with nearly 20 minutes on the clock as Callum Guy struck from distance but saw his speculative effort fly well over the target.

The League One side stayed compact and alert in defence as Curtis Tilt just beat Baldock to the ball to prevent a promising Royals counter attack.

Baldock then came inches away from finding the first goal of the match as his flicked back heel at the near post bounced off the post after some smart wing play from McCleary.

Another slick move from the Royals kept Blackpool on their toes Andy Rinomhota carved the Tangerines back line open with a through ball to Teddy Howe whose cross just evaded Obita in the middle.

Obita then missed a brilliant opportunity as he fired Baldock’s cut back over the bar from close range.

Having missed some great opportunities, it was the away side who were clinical and opened the scoring in the 28th minute with their first promising attack of the game.

Armand Gnanduillet climbed high to head the ball down from a deep cross before Nathan Delfouneso diverted the ball past Sam Walker with a diving header to give Blackpool the lead against the run of play.

Having found the opener, Blackpool had a new found confidence and almost doubled their lead just minutes later, but Ben Heneghan headed over the bar after he flew in at the back post to meet Guy’s whipped free kick.

It nearly went from bad to worse for the Royals who looked a dishevelled side since Blackpool’s opener as Guy’s deflected long range strike took a wicked deflection and went inches wide of the post with Walker having dived the wrong way.

After an impressive opening 25 minutes, Reading could count themselves lucky to only be a goal behind going into half-time after an upturn in confidence from the away side.

Blackpool could and probably should have doubled their lead just a minute into the second half. Delfouneso broke away from the defence and with just Walker to beat, he placed his shot far too close to the Royals keeper who kept it out.

With 55 minutes played, Reading found an equaliser through number nine Baldock. Michael Olise slid a through ball to the right wing for the striker to sprint onto before he unleashed a strike which Howard got fingertips to, but couldn’t keep out as it found its way into the top left corner.

The visitors had a chance to regain the lead as Guy worked some space in the box by debutant defender Andre Burley stayed alert to head his goal bound effort away.

Minutes after his equaliser, Baldock was replaced by young forward Danny Loader.

But just four minutes after the leveller, Blackpool found themselves back in front. Gnandduillet broke through the Reading defence into the box and fired high into the roof of the net at Walker’s near post to give the Tangerines the lead for the second time in the cup tie.

Blackpool were finding a lot of joy on the break as the Royals captain of the day, Matt Miazga, made a crucial interception from Liam Feeney’s cross which look destined to find Gnanduillet in the middle.

Loader didn’t take long to make an impact as he equalised within moments of coming on with an audacious back heel which trickled into the net as it kissed the post on its way in.

But the entertainment wasn’t done there as Blackpool were awarded a penalty kick just a minute later. Howe brought down Gnanduillet in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Looking for his second of the game, Gnanduillet confidently stepped up and chipped the ball down the middle, but his effort rebounded off the bar and after a melee in the box, Reading cleared the ball from danger much to the elation of the home fans.

Delfouneso continued to threaten as he had a chance from close range but Reading keeper Walker did well to keep the ball out from close range after the ball almost squirmed under his body.

With just under 10 minutes to play, Ramarni Medford-Smith came on in place of Burley.

Reading pushed for a late winner but Howard got down low to push away Omar Richard’s drive to keep the sides locked at 2-2. Sone Aluko then struck at goal wide on the left but Howard held on to his shot.

Neither side were able to find a winning goal in the five minutes of additional time and will meet again in a replay at Bloomfield Road after an entertaining cup contest at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading: Walker, Obita, Miazga (c), Burley, Howe, Richards, Rinomhota, Olise, Boye, Baldock, McCleary.

Subs: Loader, Aluko, Blackett, East, Medford-Smith, Barrett, Southwood.



Blackpool: Howard, Heneghan, Delfouneso, Spearing (c), Feeney, Tilt, Virtue, Turton, Gnanduillet, Guy, MacDonald.

Subs: Edwards, Hardie Kaikai, Nuttall, Husband, Ward, Sims.

Goals: Delfouneso 28′, Baldock 55′, Gnanduillet 59′