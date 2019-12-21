Reading 3-0 Derby County: Royals see off 10-man Derby County after early Malone red card

READING returned to winning ways as a Charlie Adam penalty gave Reading an early lead before Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite netted in the second half to beat 10-man Derby County after Scott Malone’s early dismissal.

The Royals were awarded the perfect start as Malone saw red before Adam scored from the resulting penalty and Lucas Joao wrapped up the points with a second half goal, before Meite added a third from the penalty spot.

Mark Bowen’s side move up to 16th with their first win in three games to move above Derby in the Championship table.

The game got off to a flying start as Reading won a penalty within five minutes as Scott Malone was shown a red card.

Lucas Joao found Yakou Meite who sneaked in behind the Derby defence to exploit a huge gap and despite not being able to finish past Ben hamer one-on-one, he was given a lifelife as the referee pointed to the penalty spot for Malone’s challenge from behind.

It became a nightmare start for the visitors as Malone’s dismissal was compounded by Charlie Adam converting a convincing penalty into the corner to send Hamer the wrong way and put the Royals in front after five minutes.

Charlie Adam netted his first goal in a Reading shirt from the penalty spot.

Rams manager Phillip Cocu decided to make a tactical change early due to the red card, with striker Chris Martin- who had a short loan spell at Reading- being replaced by Max Lowe.

The explosive start to the match continued as 10-men Derby came inches away from equalising just moments after going a man and a goal down. Tom Lawrence broke in behind the Royals back line but he was cruelly denied by the upright.

County continued to create chances as Liam Moore stayed alert to beat Martyn Waghorn to a low drilled cross and clear behind for a corner to preserve Reading’s lead.

The game became open as Waghorn skewed an effort over the bar before Lawrence blazed another over the bar, while Sam Baldock could only find the side netting from Ovie Ejaria’s near post cross.

Adam showed his cultured left foot as he sprayed passes around the pitch from the heart of midfield, while Yakou Meite came inches away from doubling the Royals lead as his long ranged strike whistled just past the post.

Reading then had a great chance to take adavantage of Derby’s slack defending at the back as Baldock stole the ball from Krystian Bielik, but Lucas Joao couldn’t sort his feet out quickly enough after Meite slipped the ball through to him, much to Derby’s relief.

Derby midfielder Lawrence picked up the only booking of the half for tripping Meite on the wing before Reading keeper Rafael was forced into a save at his near post to keep out Jason Knight’s powerful strike from distance.

The Brazilian keeper then flew off his line and thwarted Waghorn from close range to make a superb save to keep the Royals in front, with the Derby fans left incensed as the referee decided to award a goal kick instead of a penalty after a challenge on Lawrence from the follow up.

The opening 45 minutes came to a close with the hosts in front despite an unconvincing half which saw 10-men Derby create plenty of chances.

Waghorn played the ball back to back edge of the box to Bielik who fired an effort high over Rafael’s crossbar as the second half got underway.

Lucas Joao and Baldock linked up beautifully with an exchange of passes on the edge of the box with Baldock firing at goal after Joao’s flick, but his shot was parried behind by Hamer.



Mark Bowen made his first change in personnel as John Swift returned from injury to replace Andy Rinomhota.

Derby fans and players again desperately appealed for a penalty after Adam swiped at the ball but pulled out of the tackle as Knight threw himself to the ground and was consequently booked for simulation. Derby captain Curtis Davis was also cautioned for his protests.

Bowen’s change paid off as Swift crossed low for Lucas Joao who converted the cross at the near post to double Reading’s lead in the 58th minute.

Reading v Cardiff City Lucas Joao

Having scored his first goal in a Reading shirt, Adam was replaced in the 66th minute by Pele just moments after a strike from Knight cannoned back off the crossbar as Derby looked for a way back into the game.

The hosts final substitution of the day saw the energetic Baldock replaced by Lucas Boye with just under 20 minutes left.

Reading broke forward on the right against a tired Derby defence as Chris Gunter had ounces of time to pick out a teammate in the middle. He found Boye with his cross but the Argentine hesitated with a touch instead of shooting first time as the chance went begging.

The points were sealed when Meite converted from the penalty spot in the 86th minute after Joao broke clear into the box and was hacked down from behind.

Reading v Birmingham City Reading’s first goal. Yakou Meite, George Puscas

The Royals return to action with a Boxing Day fixture at home to Queens Park Rangers (7.30 kick off).

Reading: Rafael, Gunter, Morrison, Moore, Blackett, Rinomhota, Adam, Ejaria, Meite, Joao, Baldock.

Subs: Walker, Swift, McCleary, Boye, Howe, Richards, Pele.

Derby County: Hamer, Forsyth, Bielik, Waghorn, Lawrence, Martin, Holmes, Davies, Bogle, Knight, Malone.

Subs: Dowell, Marriott, Roos, Lowe, Wisdom, Sibley, Whittaker.

Goals: Adam 5′ (pen), Joao 58′, Meite 86′ (pen).

Attendance: 14,831

Visitors: 1,381