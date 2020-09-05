Reading 3-1 Colchester United: Lucas Joao hat-trick sees Royals through to EFL Cup second-round

A hat-trick from Lucas Joao helped Reading to book their place in the second-round of the EFL Cup as they came from behind to beat Colchester United.

The visitors went ahead after a superb back-heel flick from Jevani Brown before Joao levelled a minute before half-time, before he added two more in the second half to cap a superb afternoon for the Portuguese striker.

The Royals lined up for their first competitive action of the 2020/21 campaign as they welcomed League Two Colchester United in the EFL Cup first-round.

After a turbulent few weeks at the club which saw manager Mark Bowen replaced by Veljko Paunović, Reading were led out by assistant manager under Bowen, Eddie Niedzwiecki with their new boss still in quarantine.

Despite his involvement with the first-team today, Niedzwiecki is expected to leave the club in the next few days with new manager Paunović poised to bring in his own coaching staff ahead of the new Championship season.

Three players were awarded with their Reading debuts with academy products Luke Southwood and Ethan Bristow in the starting line-up, while new signing Josh Laurent was picked in midfield.

It was the visitors who had the early joy as they broke forward on a few occasions as Michael Morrison had to get across the box to put the ball out for a corner to extinguish the danger from a low cross.

Captain Liam Moore then got in the way of former Royal Callum Harriott’s powerful effort to prevent a first shot on target of the game.

Harriott looked to cause problems against his former side and Southwood had to stay alert to make a fine reaction save after Harriott’s cross deflected off Morrison and almost found its way into the net.

Reading then had their first shot at goal as Moore’s long diagonal ball was taken down well b Marc McNulty who found Sone Aluko, who then played it square on the edge of the box to Sam Baldock who worked space for a low drive which was held by Gerken.

Michael Olise looked to find an opening as his clipped ball searched for the run of Lucas Joao who was just beaten by the run of the ball as it ran on through to the U’s goalkeeper.

On 35 minutes, Joao strode forward dangerously and tried to slip a through ball to McNulty to put him through on goal, but he was caught out by the offside trap after a well held line from the Colchester back line.

Just two minutes later, Colchester took a deserved lead through Jevani Brown. Cohen Bramall broke down the left-wing and fired a cross into the box which was met at the front post by Brown who audaciously beat Southwood with a back heel flick to open the scoring.

After a flat opening 45 minutes, the Royals found a lifeline as Joao equalised on the stroke of half-time. Felipe Araruna’s cross was met by the Portuguese forward who climbed highest and powerfully headed the ball down into the bottom right corner.

The hosts made one change before the start of the second half as Andy Rinomhota replaced McNulty.

Laurent squandered two brilliant chances to mark his debut with a goal early in the second half. Olise’s corner found him unmarked at the back post but he fired a volley over the bar from close range, before he blazed another shot high over the target just minutes later.

After a much improved showing in the second half, Reading took the lead in the 58th minute as Joao found his second of the match. Olise found the forward who finished past Gerken to put the Royals in front.

Reading’s second change saw Omar Richards come on in place of Baldock.

Joao then bagged his hat-trick in the 75th minute. With his back to goal in the box, the forward showed his immense strength and clever foot work as he spun his marker before lashing the ball past the keeper to claim his treble.

Joao’s fine afternoon was ended 10 minutes before time as he was replaced by Nahum Melvin-Lambert who came on to make his debut.

Reading should have made it four in the 88th minute when Melvin-Lambert was put through one-on-one with the keeper who made a terrific save to prevent the youngster from getting a debut goal.

After a much better showing in the second half which saw the Royals dominate against their lower league opposition, Reading sailed through to the next round of the EFL Cup as they began their season with victory.

The Royals begin their Championship campaign for the new season away at Derby County next Saturday.

Reading: Southwood, Araruna, Bristow, Moore, Morrison, Laurent, Olise, Aluko, McNulty, Baldock, Joao.

Subs: Andresson Richards, Rinomhota, Tetek, Samuels, Abbey, Melvin-Lambert

Colchester: Gerken, Bramall, Smith, Pell, Brown, Harriott, Chilvers, Scarlett, Eastman, Poku, Stevenson

Subs: George, Welch-Hayes, Sowunmi, Senior, McLeod, Hutchinson, Marshall-Miranda

Goals: Brown 37, Joao 45′, 56′, 75′