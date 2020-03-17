Reading Arts announce all events will be postponed until mid-April

EARLIER TODAY, Reading Arts issued a formal statement on social media, explaining how preventative measures for the spread of coronavirus will affect venues across the area.

Reading Arts have said that initially, all events at The Hexagon, South Street, Concert Hall and Reading Museum will be postponed until Saturday, April 18.

They advised that all buildings will close to the public immediately.

Reading Arts added that they are working with artists and tour promoters to reschedule events where possible. Tickets holders will be updated as soon as solutions are confirmed.

Customers who booked directly with Reading Arts will be contacted directly via email. Those that cannot attend the rescheduled show date will be offered a refund, as will those who are booked to see a show that has been cancelled and cannot be re-arranged.

People who purchased their ticket through an agent or other channel are advised to contact the agent and refer to their refund policy.

The team at Reading Arts say they are now working through the options and ask customers to avoid calling the Box Office until an update for the individual show has been posted.