Reading based property firm given gold award

Reading based property firm Vail Williams LLP has been awarded with a gold award from property consultancy Investors in People.

Vail Williams LLP, which has eight offices throughout the UK, was awarded the gold accreditation for continued investment in its people development policies, enabling everyone at the firm – from the managing partner to apprentice – to take ownership for making these policies come to life.

Commenting on the award, Matthew Samuel-Camps, managing partner at Vail Williams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received recognition of our work to make Vail Williams a great place to work by the UK’s leading personal development organisation. This was a core milestone in our development plan and achieving gold is testament to the hard work and enthusiasm of each and every person who works here.”

Geoff Fallon, partner at Vail Williams and a member of the firm’s IiP working group, said: “We’ve worked incredibly hard not only to retain our accreditation, but to improve on our silver award. This is about helping our people to be their best selves whilst also developing the future leaders of our business.”

Following the recent inspection by Investors in People, which commenced just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and was subsequently completed via video interview, the firm was praised for its core values and cohesive approach to people development.

“We know from the feedback provided that our people enjoy the culture of collaboration here at Vail Williams which, they say, helps them to feel trusted and respected to get on with their jobs, which is just as it should be. We look forward to all raising a glass together in our next virtual pub meet, to celebrate,” continued Geoff.

Vail Williams was also applauded for its progressive nature and ability to adapt and review processes, something which has been reinforced amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, which as seen the firm roll out more widespread flexible homeworking practices quickly and seamlessly, as well as launching an online COVID-19 business support hub to support clients.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Vail Williams. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Vail Williams in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

“Given the challenges that all businesses face currently, this is welcome news indeed. I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone here at Vail Williams for their team performance and for supporting the changes we have made to our business to ensure we are at the vanguard of what we do and, importantly, how we do it,” concluded Matthew.

