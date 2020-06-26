Reading boss Bowen admits players may have to be sold

Reading manager Mark Bowen has admitted that players may need to be sold in the transfer window to keep the club’s finances in order.

While the situation with financial fair play rules is still unknown, with rumours that rules may be relaxed, Mark Bowen admitted that some players may have to be sold.

“There is a danger that players, if the right offers come in, could be sold. With the financial situation in the game, everybody seems be looking at the situation week by week, it’s complicated.

“I’m not 100% certain whether it will be waived (financial fair play), it will need clarification.

“They are still in discussions, whatever they decide the club has to make sure it’s in line and in the strongest situation for next season.”

However, the Royals boss confirmed that all players with contracts due to expire have agreed to extend their deals to play for the remainder of the 2019/20 Championship season, excluding Danny Loader.

“”The lads who are out of contract have signed extensions for the remainder of the season, apart from one, which is Danny Loader.”

Bowen also confirmed the news that striker Lucas Joao is to be out for at least three weeks, however Pele has returned to fitness and will be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against Derby County.

“”It’s a possible three weeks for Joao. He feels fine and the strength is there in his hamstring but something shows up on the scan. We have to monitor him and how he is feeling.

“I’m hopeful we won’t lose him for the rest of the season.

“”Pele played a full 90 on Monday, he looks a lot sharper this week and is building his fitness up. He will be available for tomorrow’s game.”