Reading boss Bowen left frustrated after Royals defeat to Derby

Reading manager Mark Bowen was left ‘frustrated’ to come away with nothing after he described the Royals display over Derby as ‘dominant.’

“we had three or four really good chances to score. I thought we totally dominated in the second half,” said Bowen after his side were beaten 2-1 after two Derby County goals in three minutes at the end of the first half

“We came to their backyard and our goalie didn’t have a shot to save in the second half. We’ve come away with nothing and it’s frustrating.

“I thought we were the better team for large parts of the game.”

The Reading boss was also left disappointed after Matt Miazga was shown a red card after the final whistle.

“I’ve been told Matt was headbutted and he swung for the fella,” continued Bowen.

“He shouldn’t do it and I won’t forgive him for doing it but he was reacting to something in his face. It is two red cards, I have no complaints.

“We’ve got games coming thick and fast. You have to be more disciplined than that. Until I see it properly it’s hard to comment. It’s a disappointing end to a really frustrating afternoon.

“We’ve got ample cover at centre back with Michael Morrison and Tom McIntyre.

“I won’t have a go at my players today. They came to their back garden and for the majority of the game, we were comfortable or dominating possession.

“We’ve got one point which isn’t good enough, but we won’t give up trying to win and push up the table.”

Bowen was optimistic ahead of Reading’s home game against high flying Brentford on Tuesday at the Madejski Stadium.

“Michael Olise came off today with cramp. He’s only 18, just turned, and he has been a shining light in games for us.

“Ovie got cramp as well as he gets up to speed.

“We got punished harshly today. We’ve drawn with Stoke and lost today and the total shots on our goal is only four or five.

“We will be in tomorrow and prepare ourselves for a really difficult game on Tuesday.”