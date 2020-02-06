Reading Buses announces new charity of the year

Sport In Mind helps promote better mental health through sporting efforts

MENTAL health charity Sport in Mind has been announced as Reading buses’ charity of the year, writes Angela Garwood.

“We are delighted to announce Sport in Mind as our new charity of the year for 2020. Their mission to use sport to promote better mental health resonates strongly with us and our employees,” said Reading Buses CEO Robert Williams.

A new bus featuring advertising decals – known as a wrap – was recently unveiled which will serve to highlight the charity in the local area.

Williams continues: “We hope that the wrapped bus will be a great advert and help push their message even further than it has already gone. And it is fantastic to support a local charity based in Reading who have lofty ambitions to spread their message far and wide.”

“Sport in Mind are very excited and proud to be announced as Reading Buses’ charity of the year for 2020,” said Sport in Mind’s founder, Neil Harris.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Reading Buses to help raise awareness of mental health problems and fundraise to enable us to keep providing services for the benefit of local people living in Reading and Thames Valley.”