Reading Buses are ready to welcome back customers

A BUS OPERATOR is ready to welcome back customers, following recent Government guidance.

Reading Buses announced their return on Friday, July 24 after it was confirmed that people could return to public transport.

The award-winning company, which has been operating throughout the pandemic, increased the number of buses on Monday, July 6 to near normal levels.

Robert Williams, chief executive officer of Reading Buses, said: “We want to let everyone know we are good to go whenever they need us.”

“I am pleased to say we had lots of positive feedback from our customers when they made essential journeys during the crisis.”

“We are delighted that the Government have now changed their guidance to allow everyone to return to buses – this is a glowing endorsement of how well the bus industry as a whole has led the way in safely managing this crisis.”

And the company has reassured customers of their safety while travelling on their vehicles.

This includes the implementation of an enhanced cleaning regime, hand sanitiser stations, reduced seating capacity and screens between the driver and passengers; all of which earned them the ‘Good to Go’ certification by Visit England.

The company has also been consistently undertaking measures to keep their employees and customers safe and healthy and their vehicles in prime condition.

Mr Williams added: “All our buses will only carry half of the normal number of people to help maintain social distancing, but we have plenty of space to cater for that and customers will still have to wear a face covering.

“Otherwise, I am pleased to announce that we are back to normal.”

“Our amazing team has been supporting the company for months, whether on the road, carrying out maintenance, in socially distanced space at work, working from home or even volunteering for furlough to allow others to continue – the whole team has pulled together.

“We have been hard at work to make sure that when guidance changed, we were ready – and we definitely are.”