Reading Buses boss pledges safety for customers and staff

READING BUSES says it is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of employees and customers by enforcing enhanced precautionary measures, in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The bus operator has implemented a number of preventive steps to minimise the risk of the virus being passed on.

This includes advising against travel unless absolutely necessary, following all Public Health guidance, imposing cashless payments and encouraging social distancing once on board.

At its Great Knollys Street depot, the service is maintaining a heightened cleaning regime for their buses.

The company has also swapped as many buses as possible to provide drivers with screens in the driving cab, minimising the chances of the virus being passed between customer and driver.

Seats closest to the drivers have been cordoned off to assist with social distancing. All drivers have been issued with hand sanitiser for when they are on shift with a refill facility available.

They have also been reminded to wash their hands whenever possible back at the depot.

In addition to the company’s already stringent cleaning procedures, special attention has been made to ensure that high-contact areas such as poles and bell buttons are given extra attention.

Messages from Public Health England are being reinforced and the company is using its website, social media and on-board bus screens and posters, to remind customers of good practice.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses’ chief executive officer, said: “We are doing all we can in this current situation to help keep both our employees and our customers safe and healthy so that we can continue to provide services for essential journeys.

“First and foremost we are advising customers not to travel if they don’t feel well and only to travel if necessary.”

He added: “We are encouraging customers to use cashless payments on the bus. They can pay by contactless bankcard, mobile app or with smartcard – and those paying cash will need exact change as all buses on the road have ‘hoppers’ that the fare must be dropped into.

“In keeping with Public Health England’s guidelines, we are also asking customers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water before leaving to get the bus – and to do the same when they arrive at their destination.”

As with all public spaces, Reading buses are implementing social distancing.

Mr Williams said: “When waiting for the bus we are advising that customers should try and maintain the two-metre social distancing space and board the bus one at a time.

“Once onboard customers are asked to try and space themselves out where they can, although we know that this won’t always be possible.

“If you have to cough or sneeze, do so hygienically using a tissue, disposing of them after leaving the bus. If you don’t have a tissue, use the crook of your arm as per the Public Health England guidance.”

He added: “If everyone follows the current guidance we know we can limit the spread of the virus as well as continuing to provide a service for all, ensuring all our wonderful employees and customers stay safe.”