Reading Buses changes to help commuting key workers

COMMUTERS who use the Purple 17 buses to get to Reading will be able to enjoy a more frequent service from next week.

Reading Buses, which runs routes that link up Woodley, Wokingham, Arborfield, Shinfield and Finchampstead with the neighbouring town, has announced some timetable tweaks from Monday, May 11.

The company has been operating a reduced service since the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen bus usage slump.

The revised services are aimed at helping key workers as well as also providing plenty of room for the important social distancing.

The changes affect sky blue 15, sky blue 16 and purple 17 which run along Oxford Road.

Reading Buses say sky blue 15 will benefit from a more reliable timetable and additional journeys will run on purple 17 between town and Norcot Junction to provide a combined 10 minute frequency along Oxford Road.

The company adds that duplicate buses will be added to both purple 17 and emerald 6a around shift change times at the Tesco distribution centre to allow for better social distancing.

Robert Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Reading Buses, said: “While customer numbers remain low across the network due to the coronavirus situation, we are monitoring how many people are using our buses to ensure that there continues to be plenty of space to allow for social distancing.

“It’s also important to help reliability as the timetables were set during the first stages of the emergency, and we now have more information about loadings and traffic conditions.”

He continued: “While this is good news for customers needing to make essential journeys, we do urge people not to travel unless absolutely necessary. This extra resource to the timetables should not be seen as an excuse to ride the bus as something to do.”

Reading Buses say the plans will be subject to amendment if the government announces any change to their guidance later in the week.

