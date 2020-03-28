Reading Buses cuts Park & Ride service as coronavirus sees passenger numbers shrink by 80%

Second new timetable in a week comes into force from Monday, March 30

READING BUSES has announced more service reductions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic including the suspension of the Winnersh Triangle Park & Ride.

Last week, the company – which runs a range of services across Wokingham borough – moved its weekday services to a Saturday timetable.

But with passenger numbers down by 80%, it is now implementing a new timetable which will come into force from Monday, March 30.

The company warns that services may be reduced further if demand continues to fall.

Bus services will still operate for essential workers, and help people get essential food and medicines.

And there are some additional morning services planned for weekdays to help essential workers with their commute.

A note on Reading Buses’ website says: “From the week commencing 23 March, all Reading Buses routes were running to a Saturday service, but it quickly became clear that even this was unsustainable.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to produce new timetables that will give enough journeys for key workers to get to and from work and for other essential journeys to get food and medicine to happen, but to reduce our service to a more sustainable level.”

The changes include a suspension of overnight services. Late buses will run until around midnight and early runs from as early as 4am, on the emerald 5 & 6, purple 17, claret 21 and yellow 26.

Normal Sunday timetables will continue to operate on Sundays, except on purple 17, claret 21 and yellow 26 which will see a reduced frequency during the daytime.

The company will update its online and electronic timetables and PDF versions can be downloaded from the company’s website.

Routes

Leopard 3

Journeys between Reading and Wokingham will continue to run at existing Saturday times.

Short journeys between Reading and Arborfield Green will run every hour during the daytime.

The evening service will only run to Arborfield Green, not Wokingham.

Lion 4/X4

The 5.05am journey from Reading and the 6am from Bracknell will be re-introduced on Monday to Friday.

A reduced Saturday service will operate Monday – Saturday, with each service running hourly.

Tiger 7

The Saturday timetable will continue to run Monday to Friday, but the 9.40pm and 10.50pm Reading to Riseley journeys will revert to running on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings only.

Leopard 8 and 9

A special timetable will operate Monday to Saturday, with both routes running hourly during the day.

Orange 13 and 14

Both routes will run hourly all day.

Purple 17

Daytime frequency will be reduced to every 15 minutes on all days of the week, with the Monday to Saturday evening service reduced to every 20 minutes.

The all-night service will be withdrawn.

Little Oranges

The daytime service will continue to run to Saturday timetables.

The evening service on little oranges 19b will be suspended.

Claret 21

Buses will run every 30 minutes during the day on all days of the week.

Due to operational needs, most claret 21 buses will not use St Mary’s Butts or West Street.

Claret 21a remains suspended. The all-night service will be withdrawn.

Greenwave

Greenwave will continue to operate Saturday service, with supplementary service 61r operating on Monday to Friday.

Winnersh Triangle Park & Ride

This service is suspended from Saturday 28 March