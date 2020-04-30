Reading buses staff plan new events to show support for NHS and care staff

STAFF AT Reading Buses have been clapping for the NHS and care workers each Thursday evening as a symbol of support.

Last week the company had some buses displaying messages of support on the front of them and members of staff turned out to join in clapping, and honking of horns — all suitably socially distanced.

And they were joined last week by staff from Thames Valley Ambulance Service who have a site opposite the Reading Buses depot, in Great Knollys Street.

Robert Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Reading Buses, said today: “We felt it was really important to be a part of these celebrations of our fantastic NHS and care staff.

“No motivation was needed for our own key workers who jumped at the chance to take part. We made sure that social distancing rules were obeyed at all times and that everyone had fun.

“We plan to continue the events each week during the pandemic to show support, but also to help remind people to stay home and stay safe.”

“Today will see lots of buses in the yard and we hope to do different things each week to show our appreciation of the NHS and other care workers.”

