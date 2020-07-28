Reading confirm singing of Josh Laurent on free transfer from Shrewsbury Town

Reading FC have made their first signing of the transfer window as midfielder Josh Laurent joins on a free transfer.

25-year-old Laurent left League One side Shrewsbury Town after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season and has joined the Royals on a two year deal.

Reading manager Mark Bowen admitted that finances are likely to be restricted as he looks to overhaul his squad which has seen 14 first-team players depart the club in the last few weeks.

After a series of spells at clubs around the country early in his career, Laurent has impressed with his consistent performances for Shrewsbury, making 70 league appearances and scoring four goals in the last two seasons.

Mark Bowen said: “Josh fits the mould as a hungry, vibrant, energetic young midfielder who I am sure will make an impact at Madejski Stadium. A box-to-box style midfielder, Josh is a talented player whose career I have been tracking for some time, so I am delighted to now welcome him to the club.”

Chief Executive Nigel Howe, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Josh to Reading at the start of what I anticipate will be a very busy summer period as we build a new squad for 2020-21. It is encouraging to get this deal over the line early as we look to construct a new squad capable of achieving more next season. I am looking forward to watching Josh take the next step in his career as a Royal.”