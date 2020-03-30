Reading East MP calls on chancellor to support charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises hit by coronavirus

READING EAST MP is one of nearly 250 parliamentarians who have written to the chancellor calling for emergency funding for the charity and voluntary sector.
The letter was organised by Stephen Doughty and, to date, Matt Rodda is the only one of our four local MPs to have signed it.
As this story was published current 176 MPs from all 10 parties represented in the Commons, and 72 Peers have co-signed the letter.
The letter says that the UK’s charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises are delivering vital services during the coronavirus pandemic, while facing billions in lost income.
It warns the chancellor that funds are running out, “many charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises of all sizes will soon close” and the sector faces a £4.3billion shortfall over the next quarter.
The MPs are calling for a stabilisation fund to be set up to help charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises to continue operating.
They also want a similar 80% salary guarantee scheme in place and to “clarify the situation for the differing governance models of charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises – including CICs”.
A grant fund should also be set and charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises should also be eligible for loan guarantees, the business interruption loan scheme; and whether additional business rates measures include premises that are not retail charity shops?
It is suggested that some of this funding could come from philanthropic organisations and foundations and the National Lottery.
The letter in full
Dear Chancellor,
Coronavirus – Support for Charities, Voluntary Organisations and Social Enterprises
We are writing to you as a cross party group of MPs and peers to ask for urgent action to be taken on supporting charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises, given the unprecedented situation, and their ability to play a crucial role in the national response to Coronavirus.
Charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises offer crucial support to many parts of our society every day, and in the coming months will be vital in tackling the spread and impact of Coronavirus / COVID-19. Many can help alleviate the pressure on our NHS and social care services and provide support to people suffering from the economic and social impact of the pandemic, as well as helping with everything from mental health impacts to support for vulnerable families.
But without an immediate injection of money, many charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises of all sizes will soon close. Funds are running out.
Crucially, the NCVO predicts that there will be a loss in the sector of £4.3bn in income over the coming 12 weeks. The figure could be far higher.
Your announcement of further financial support for employers, businesses, and people – including that these should apply to charities – is welcome, but charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises require detailed clarification of where they are eligible for such support.
The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations (ACEVO), and the Charity Finance Group have issued their own urgent calls, and we endorse these and call on you to take the following urgent actions, working directly with the Devolved Administrations, to protect the charity, voluntary and social enterprise sector at this crucial time:
• Provide immediate emergency funding for frontline charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises supporting the response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis, especially where they are alleviating pressure on the health service or providing support to people suffering from the economic and social impact of COVID-19
• Provide a ‘stabilisation fund’ for all charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises to help them stay afloat and continue operating during the course of the pandemic.
• Provide confirmation that all charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises as employers will be eligible for the Government action to cover 80% of the salary of retained workers, and clarify the situation for the differing governance models of charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises – including CICs.
• Establish an emergency grant fund – NCVO have recommended that the mechanism most effective for this would be the National Emergencies Trust (NET) – which has established links with Community Foundations.
• Confirm that charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises are eligible for the other business interruption measures announced for business. Particularly can you urgently confirm how the following measures will be available to charities: the £330bn loan guarantees; the criteria for charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises being eligible for the business interruption loan scheme; and whether additional business rates measures include premises that are not retail charity shops?
• Work with the UK’s largest philanthropic organisations and foundations, the National Lottery and others to identify grant funding which can be drawn down early over the coming days, or in addition from their reserves and existing grant programmes to help fill the growing gaps in the sector.
I am copying this letter to the Prime Minister, and the Minister for Civil Society.
We look forward to hearing your urgent response.
