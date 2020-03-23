Reading FC captain Liam Moore sends important message to fans

Royals first-team captain Liam Moore sent a message to Reading fans describing the current situation as ‘something way, way more important than football.’

The skipper addressed fans in an unorthodox version of the captain’s ‘programme notes’. The Championship season has currently been suspended until April, 30 with the situation being monitored for further review by the authorities.

“Covid-19 has taken everyone in the world by surprise. But we’ve got good people in charge here, we’ve got an unbelievable NHS and we’re getting clear messages on how we can fight this. We need to listen to that advice.

Yes, not having football isn’t enjoyable at all – but this is way bigger than football and any other sport. So, if we can all stick together, follow what we’re being told as closely as we possibly can and respect the situation we’re in, then I believe we can come out of this stronger.

The Royals skipper told fans that the side will be prepared once the football season restarts.

“When we do get back on the pitch, we’ll be firing physically and mentally. We’ve just got to look forward to that now, so when the time comes, we’ll be ready.

”I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody back at the Madejski, hopefully to finish off the 2019-20 season as strongly as we possibly can, which will hopefully set us up strongly to move forward together.”

The full statement from Moore can be read at: readingfc.co.uk/news/2020/march/-some-words-from-our-captain-during-unique-times