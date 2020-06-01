READING FC: Championship season to return on June 20

THE ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE has confirmed that the Sky Bet Championship will return on Saturday, June 20, subject to clearance from the government.

After the season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now been agreed that the season will be concluded behind closed doors subject to safety requirements and government guidance being met.

It was also announced last week that the Premier League will commence as of Wednesday, June 17, with the EFL agreeing that the Championship season needed to restart in close conjunction to the top flight season.

Championship clubs will be allowed to name 20 players in their match day squads, increased from the previous number of 18 when the league restarts.

EFL Chair Rick Parry said: “With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full contact training later this week and following Saturday’s Government announcement, we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season. We have therefore today consulted with the Board’s Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June.

“Whilst matches will unfortunately have to take place without supporters, we are working with our broadcast partners, EFL Championship Clubs and all relevant stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 games plus Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs either live on Sky Sports, iFollow or a Club’s equivalent streaming service.

“We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and well-being of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority.

“Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need Clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time.”

The Royals are currently in 14th position in the Championship with nine league matches left to play in the 2019/20 season.