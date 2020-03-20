Reading FC donate 100kg of food to held feed homeless

Reading FC Conference & Events have donated almost 100kg of fresh fruit and vegetables to the local branch of Salvation Army, located at Willow House in the centre of Reading.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Reading FC Community Trust, the charitable arm of the football club, have ensured that food has not gone to waste by delivering food from Conference & Events to Salvation Army.

Among the donation of fresh fruit and vegetables are potatoes, leeks, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, melons, pineapple and broccoli. In addition, over 1,000 eggs and 36 litres of milk have been donated.

“When we talk about our club’s identity being entrenched in community, this is what we mean. And this is when community matters,” said Reading Chief Executive Nigel Howe.

“We’d also like to encourage all supporters of Reading Football Club to consider how they might be able to help others. For many fans, Reading Football Club is a second home, an extended family. And, even when we are apart, we have to stick together.

“This is what being a community club means. It is extended family, coming together. And we want our family, our fan-base, to pull together right now.”