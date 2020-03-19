READING FC: EFL extends league suspension until April 30 amid coronavirus outbreak

The English Football League has announced that all football has been postponed until at least the end of April as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The EFL had previously postponed all fixtures until April, 3 but in a meeting today with the Premier League, it was decided that the postponement of all leagues would be pushed back until the end of the month.

It is hoped that the 2019/20 league campaigns will be able to be completed after UEFA made the decision to push EURO 2020 back to the summer of 2021.

The full statement released by the EFL can be read below.