Reading FC first-team players agree to take wage deferral

READING FC has confirmed that their first-team players have agreed to deffer a substantial percentage of their wage for the next three months.

Club captain Liam Moore said that he wanted his teammates to ‘feel 100% comfortable’ before signing up to the wage deferral.

Several weeks ago the club announced that chief executive Nigel Howe, manager Mark Bowen and numerous other members of senior staff had volunteered to defer a proportion of their wage for three months.

Reading captain Liam Moore said: “I’m delighted we have come to an agreement on salary deferments.

“These are very testing times for our club at presnet, much like every other club up and down the country.

“However, with an owner like ours, who continues to support us as players and has pumped a lot of money into the club, we felt that this was the least we could do as we all try to get through the challenges that the coming weeks and months will present us with.

“It is important to mention that this has taken a little bit of time, but it was important we ensured it was right for every individual concerned.

“It was my job as captain to make sure each player who entered into the agreement felt 100% comfortable in what they were signing up to.”

The Royals have this week, along with their fellow Championship clubs, returned to training under ‘special measures’ as the resumption of the 2019/20 comes a step closer.