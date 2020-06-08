READING FC: Fixture dates released ahead of Championship return on June 20

The fixture dates for Reading’s remaining nine games in the season have been confirmed ahead of a return to Championship action on Saturday, June 20.

The Royals will return to action with a home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday, June 20 at 3pm.

Mark Bowen’s side are currently in 14th position in the league with nine games left to play. They sit nine points above the relegation zone and eight points away from the play-off places.

Reading will not feature in the live TV selections in the first three fixtures, however the six games that follow in July are currently subject to change in accordance to TV selections.

Reading’s remaining fixtures (all of which to be played behind closed doors:

Reading v Stoke City- Sat, June 20, 3pm

Derby County v Reading— Sat, June 27, 1pm

Reading v Brentford, Tue, June 30, 6pm

Luton Town v Reading, Sat, July 4, 3pm

Reading v Huddersfield Town, Tue, July 7, 7.45pm

Charlton Athletic v Reading, Sat, July 11, 3pm

Reading v Middlesbrough, Tue, July 14, 8pm

Blackburn Rovers v Reading, Sat, July 18, 3pm

Reading v Swansea City, Wed, July 22, Kick off TBC