READING FC: Nigel Howe steps down from CEO role

Nigel Howe has left his position at Reading Football Club as chief executive with immediate effect, while Mr Dayong Pang will take up the role left by Howe.

Howe will now take up the role in which he previously operated as vice chairman, with Mr Pang, who has worked closely with Reading’s owner Mr Dai for a number of years.

Howe first took up a role at Reading in 1995 when he took over as chief executive and led the redevelopment of the club’s move to the Madejski Stadium and its business management.

In his new role Howe will help the club and resume responsibility for the property side of the business as the Royals complete their move to their new training ground at Bearwood Park.

A statement on the clubs website said: “Owner Mr Dai Yongge would like to thank Nigel for his hard work in his capacity as CEO and looks forward to his continued contribution to the club and its owners moving forward. He would also like to wish Mr Dayong Pang every success in this new and important role.”